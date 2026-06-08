Tropical Storm Boris Threatens Mexico's Pacific Coast with Heavy Rain and Mudslides

Tropical Storm Boris has formed in the Pacific and is expected to bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides to coastal areas of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The storm is forecast to make landfall in Guerrero by Monday evening, with rainfall reaching 10 to 25 centimeters. A tropical storm warning is in effect for a stretch of the coast. Boris is the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Boris has formed in the Pacific Ocean and is moving toward the southwestern coast of Mexico , bringing threats of heavy rainfall, flooding, and dangerous mudslides.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the storm was situated approximately 135 kilometers southeast of Acapulco and 80 kilometers southwest of Punta Maldonado as of the latest advisory. Boris is carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and is slowly advancing northeast at a pace of 3 kilometers per hour. Forecasts indicate the system will soon shift its trajectory to the north, directing significant precipitation toward coastal regions in the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Between Monday night and Tuesday, rainfall totals are estimated to range from 10 to 25 centimeters, a volume that emergency officials warn could be catastrophic, particularly in mountainous areas where soil saturation can trigger deadly landslides. A tropical storm warning remains active along a segment of the coast, spanning from Laguna de Chacahua in Oaxaca to Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero. Authorities expect tropical storm conditions to materialize within the warning zone within the next 24 hours.

The storm is projected to make landfall in Guerrero by Monday evening. Once its center crosses the shoreline, Boris is anticipated to weaken rapidly and should dissipate entirely over inland territories by Tuesday. This early-season system is the second named storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season, which officially commenced on May 15. Earlier, Tropical Storm Amanda developed on June 3 but remained far from land and posed no immediate threat to populated areas.

The formation of Boris serves as a stark reminder of the persistent cyclone activity in the eastern Pacific, a basin known for its prolific storm production. While the storm's direct impacts are concentrated on a relatively remote stretch of coastline, the risks from flooding and mudslides are severe due to the region's topography, which includes many steep slopes and deforested areas that are highly vulnerable during intense rainfall events.

Emergency management agencies in Guerrero and Oaxaca have likely mobilized resources to prepare for the approaching system, urging residents in low-lying zones and near riverbanks to move to safer ground. The slow movement of the storm compounds the danger, as prolonged deluges can overwhelm drainage infrastructure and rivers, even in areas that are not typically flood-prone.

Although the World Cup host cities in Mexico are not in the projected path of Boris, the timing of the storm underscores the broader climatic patterns that can affect the country during the summer and early autumn months. The Pacific hurricane season often produces numerous storms that can affect both the western Mexican coastline and, in some cases, move into the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor Boris and issue updates as conditions change. Residents and travelers in the affected regions are advised to follow official guidance, secure property, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. The combination of freshwater flooding and potential mudslides represents the greatest threat to life and property, and even after the winds subside, lingering rain can keep conditions hazardous for days.

In summary, Tropical Storm Boris is a fast-developing, rain-intensive system that threatens a specific but vulnerable part of Mexico's Pacific coast with dangerous flooding and landslides before it fades inland later this week





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Tropical Storm Boris Mexico Pacific Coast Flooding Mudslides Guerrero Oaxaca National Hurricane Center Hurricane Season Rainfall

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