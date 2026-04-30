Tron Network Activity Surges Amid Short-Term Price Correction

Tron's network activity has seen a significant uptick, with active addresses and transactions rising sharply. However, TRX's price is undergoing a short-term correction, which may end if it holds above $0.32.

Tron has emerged as one of the most stable altcoins in the market, maintaining a steady uptrend since 2021 despite frequent bearish conditions. The network's activity has seen a significant surge, accompanied by a consistent accumulation trend from Tron Inc.'s treasury.

Recent data highlights a notable increase in key metrics, indicating growing adoption and usage. According to DefiLlama, active addresses on the TRON Network reached 76.09 million in April, marking a 46.72% increase from March's 51.86 million. This surge in active addresses was accompanied by a 53.76% rise in transactions, climbing from 189.16 million to 290.85 million over the same period. These metrics suggest a strengthening fundamental outlook, though the price action has not yet fully reflected this growth.

Historically, such increases in user activity and network engagement have often preceded bullish market movements. Tron Inc. has been actively deploying capital into TRX, purchasing approximately 154,000 TRX from the HTX exchange, valued at around $50,000. This brings the company's total holdings to $225 million, with an average monthly investment of $50,000 over the past three months. The company's strategy aims to enhance long-term shareholder value, indicating that the accumulation trend is likely to continue.

This consistent buying pressure has contributed to TRX's price rise, which has been trending upward since hitting a low of $0.2690 on February 9. On the hourly charts, TRX's price has shown resilience, reclaiming support at $0.3226 after a brief dip. The asset has since consolidated between $0.3226 and $0.3246, with a recent rejection at $0.3260 forming a double top. Despite this short-term resistance, strong network activity and continued accumulation by Tron Inc. suggest underlying bullish sentiment.

Analysts speculate that TRX could flip the Ichimoku Cloud into support, signaling a potential shift in market structure. However, bearish pressure has been evident in recent trading sessions, with the On-Balance Volume (OBV) declining to 1.45 billion. While TRON's on-chain metrics remain robust, the price action indicates a short-term correction following last week's high of $0.3365. If TRX can hold above the $0.32 level, the correction phase may be nearing its end.

Conversely, a break below $0.32 could prolong the downward trend. In summary, TRON's network activity has surged, with active addresses and transactions rising significantly. Despite this bullish on-chain activity, TRX's price is currently in a short-term correction phase, which may conclude if the $0.32 support level holds





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