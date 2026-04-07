Trio Breaks Guinness World Record in Three-Wheeled Car, Driving from London to Cape Town

Seth Scott and Oliver Jenks set a Guinness World Record by driving a Reliant Robin from London to Cape Town, facing mechanical challenges and raising funds for charity in the process.

Victoria's Seth Scott and Oliver Jenks from England achieved a Guinness World Record by driving from London, England to Cape Town, South Africa, in a three-wheeled Reliant Robin named Sheila. The journey, a testament to perseverance and ingenuity, began as an idea that simmered in Scott's mind for seven years. Inspired by their shared experience in the 2018 Mongol Rally, a charity driving adventure, Scott envisioned tackling a significant challenge with an unconventional vehicle.

The Reliant Robin, often ridiculed, became the symbol of their underdog story, drawing attention to their daring endeavor. Their journey became a challenge and a charity drive. The duo, with Scott handling repairs and Jenks documenting their progress, embraced the challenge of crossing Africa in a vehicle often mocked for its limitations. The adventure started in London, England on Oct. 24, 2025 and was documented on social media.\The journey, spanning approximately 25,000 kilometers through 22 countries, presented numerous challenges, including mechanical failures that extended the initial three-month trip to four months. Sheila's transmission failed in Ghana, the engine blew up in Cameroon, and an axle failed in Congo, each necessitating lengthy waits for parts and highlighting the importance of their social media following. The pair's shared goal to overcome obstacles was amplified by their ability to engage their audience and transform a logistical nightmare into an opportunity to raise funds for charity. Despite facing setbacks, they remained undeterred, finding solutions and support from their online community. This community allowed them to overcome the mechanical failures and to also raise money for School in a Bag. The spirit of the adventure was embodied in the collaborative effort of the pair, from the logistical challenges of obtaining parts to the sharing of their experiences online, their community and even the Reliant Robin itself.\Beyond breaking the world record, the pair's journey evolved into a fundraising effort for the School in a Bag charity, raising approximately $24,000 CAD. School in a Bag provides essential resources, including school supplies and hygiene items, to vulnerable children worldwide. The opportunity to personally distribute the bags along the way added a deeply personal dimension to their adventure, reinforcing the positive impact of their initiative. With the record-setting journey complete, Scott and Jenks are preparing the extensive documentation required for Guinness World Records verification, while also exploring future ventures. These include potential trips with Sheila, perhaps to Kenya, other parts of Africa, and even back to the UK. The enduring appeal of their story lies not only in the record itself but in their ability to turn a whimsical idea into a tangible adventure, fostering community, overcoming challenges, and making a meaningful impact on the lives of others





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Guinness World Record Reliant Robin London To Cape Town Charity Adventure

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