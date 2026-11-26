The family of Trina Hunt, a British Columbia woman found dead in 2021, has filed a civil lawsuit against her husband Iain Hunt, asking the B.C. Supreme Court to declare that he killed her and to order him to hand over assets he inherited.

The family of Trina Hunt, a British Columbia woman found dead more than five years ago, has filed a civil lawsuit against her husband, asking the B.C.

Supreme Court to declare that he killed her. The notice of claim was filed Wednesday by the woman's family. It says Iain Hunt intentionally misled them and police by reporting her missing, even though he knew she was dead and where her body was hidden. The filing says he continued the charade by initially participating in a reward for information concerning Trina's disappearance.

Also read Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt files civil lawsuit against her husband Iain, charged in her death

Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Husband

The woman's family had offered a $50,000 reward for new information leading to criminal charges. Trina Hunt's body was found in March 2021 near Hope, B.C. , two months after she was reported missing. Mounties have previously called the death a homicide, but no murder charges have been filed.

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Her husband, Iain Hunt, was charged with one count of indignity to human remains in February 2025. None of the allegations against Iain Hunt have been proven in court. The family is also asking the court to make Iain Hunt hand over any assets he inherited as a result of her death.

Suit Seeks Asset Tracing And Damages

The lawsuit says the plaintiffs do not know if Trina Hunt had a will at the time of her death, and her husband refused to provide a copy or say whether one existed. It notes the couple jointly purchased a home in Port Moody in 2006 for $623,230, and Iain became the sole owner when his wife died. The filing says Hunt sold the property for more than $1.9 million and bought a new home in Harrison Mills, B.C.

, using those funds. Trina's family is seeking a certificate of pending litigation against the Harrison Mills property, as well as a tracing order for all the assets he acquired as a result of her wrongful death. The lawsuit says that Iain Hunt's actions have and continue to cause the family mental anguish and distress, and anxiety. They are also seeking funds for damages, including for costs associated with Trina Hunt's funeral and burial.

The claim says Hunt's criminal trial is scheduled to begin next October in Port Coquitlam provincial court. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.