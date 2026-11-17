Trillium College resumes instruction for only some students, leaving others on academic pause due to the Ontario Student Assistance Program suspension.

Trillium College has restarted classes for select groups of students while maintaining a strict academic pause for others who rely entirely on Ontario Student Assistance Program loans to cover their tuition. The decision stems from a provincewide suspension of OSAP payments announced by Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn in early October. This suspension was implemented during a government-commissioned audit of the private post-secondary sector. As a result, students who cannot afford to pay tuition out of pocket or secure alternative funding are currently barred from attending in-person instruction at the five-campus institution.

Mechanism of Academic Pause

Trillium College, which operates campuses across Ontario, officially suspended all classes last month citing financial uncertainty caused by the provincial policy change. The college subsequently began a phased return to instruction, allowing certain cohorts to resume their studies while keeping others on hold. According to a statement from the school, students on this temporary academic pause are not automatically withdrawn from the college. However, they cannot return with their peers unless they confirm an eligible funding source or an approved payment arrangement. The institution requires students on payment plans to make weekly payments in advance of the following week's classes. Failure to meet these payments results in the student being temporarily paused from attending further classes until the issue is resolved.

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Student Impact and Financial Hardship

Lorraine Eaton, a law and security program student at Trillium College, faces graduation delays after being told she cannot attend class. She was scheduled to graduate in January and had already secured a security guard job, but her reliance on OSAP loans means she cannot pay tuition without that financial aid. Eaton expressed extreme frustration, noting that some classmates have returned to the classroom while she remains excluded. She reported that teachers are using strict attendance lists, and those without confirmed funding are being kept out. Similarly, Marina Whitehead, a community developmental service worker program student, owes nearly $6,000 from earlier in the term that OSAP was supposed to cover. She is currently completing an unpaid 40-hour weekly placement and worries she will not graduate in February as planned. Whitehead questioned where she would find the money to cover these costs while working without compensation, describing the situation as taking responsibility for a mess she did not create.

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Government Audit and Funding Delays

Minister Nolan Quinn announced the OSAP pause for students at private post-secondary institutions in early October. He stated that the provincial government-commissioned audit had uncovered serious and widespread concerns within the sector. Many career colleges rely heavily on OSAP-funded tuition for their revenue, and numerous institutions have reported struggling financially, leading to staff layoffs or considerations of closure. Quinn indicated that the resumption of OSAP payments would occur in the new year, but he has not provided a specific timeline for when the funds will flow. Additionally, Quinn mentioned efforts to arrange low-interest, third-party bank loans for affected students, but these loans have not yet materialized. The lack of immediate financial solutions has left many students in a precarious position, waiting for government action that has not yet occurred.

Stakeholder Positions and College Response

Trillium College spokesperson Jennifer Miles stated that the institution is focused on resuming instruction wherever it can be done responsibly and helping as many students as possible complete their education. Miles clarified that students and cohorts not included in the initial phases of the return remain on temporary academic pause. She emphasized that the pause continues while the college and affected students await an accessible government funding solution or establish another viable arrangement. Despite these assurances, some students feel the college is not offering sufficient flexibility. Jennifer Koster, a law clerk program student slated to graduate in February, could not afford the full payment plan proposed by the school. She offered lesser instalments, but the school did not accept this alternative. Koster remains on academic pause while her classmates have returned, stating that many students are stuck in the same position and are not receiving the help they were promised.