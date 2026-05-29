Tricia Black: From Canadian Stage to Star Trek Screen Amid Online Backlash

New Brunswick-born actor Tricia Black discusses her Canadian Screen Award nomination, the online hate from Elon Musk and Stephen Miller over her Star Trek appearance, and her commitment to queer representation in Hollywood.

Tricia Black , a 39-year-old actor from New Brunswick, has become a familiar face to streaming subscribers after a busy season in American and Canadian television.

She is nominated for Best Supporting Performer in a TV Comedy at the Canadian Screen Awards for her role on CBC's The Miniature Wife, a part that expanded as the season progressed. Black's career momentum builds on years of stage work with The Sketchersons and Second City Toronto, where she honed her comedic skills.

However, her increased visibility has also attracted unwanted attention from powerful figures in the MAGA movement, including Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, who targeted her appearance in a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy clip. The clip, shared by the X account End Wokeness, featured Black alongside Holly Hunter and Gina Yashere. Miller commented, Tragic. But it's not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise, while Musk amplified a post joking about a future without Ozempic and LASIK.

Black reflects on the superficial insults centered on her sexual orientation, gender presentation, and body type, noting, It was all about how, basically, we were queer and gay and fat and all this stuff. Despite the hurt, she chooses to focus on the positive: The richest man in the world is tweeting about me and my face. Black, who uses she/they pronouns and describes her style as gentle masc, is determined to leverage the moment.

She received support from Star Trek colleagues Gina Yashere and Robert Picardo, reinforcing her belief that the negativity has nothing to do with her. Instead, she wants to turn the experience into an opportunity to amplify representation in media. Black's journey from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, to the screen began with a high school drama teacher, Suzanne Doyle Yerxa, who recently passed away and left a legacy in the arts community.

After studying theatre and music at Mount Allison University, she spent a year in Chicago immersed in improv and sketch comedy. At Second City Toronto, she progressed from student to troupe member and director. Her screen breakthrough came when comedian Carolyn Taylor spotted her at an indie queer sketch show called Extravaganza Eleganza and recruited her for the CBC sketch series The Baroness von Sketch Show.

Black credits the show's all-female writing team as great advocates for people and women and queer folks in the industry. Known for playing idiots who think they're high status but are really low status, Black's grounded approach makes her a versatile presence on set. She has already won multiple Canadian Screen Awards for web series and voice work, and now she is developing her own projects to transition from supporting to lead roles.

This ambition comes at a time when political pressures threaten diversity in Hollywood, but Black remains optimistic, embodying a make-lemonade attitude that has defined her career. Her story highlights both the challenges and triumphs of an actor navigating online hate while pushing for greater inclusivity in the entertainment industry





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tricia Black Canadian Screen Awards Star Trek Online Hate LGBTQ Representation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian roster hopefuls sweat it out in pre-World Cup trainingToasty practice conditions serve as a good primer for what’s expected to be a sweltering tournament

Read more »

Canadian dollar hits six-week low as USMCA headline risk growsBy Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices dropped and investors focused on the review of a

Read more »

Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know todayA look at Thursday morning’s market action

Read more »

Canadian Medical Association's first Black president brings N.L. resilience to roleA dermatologist in St. John’s, N.L., became the new president of the Canadian Medical Association today.

Read more »