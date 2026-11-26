Michael Eckert, a celebrated Toronto pedal steel guitarist who recently performed with Blue Rodeo and the James Barker Band, was fatally shot during an overnight home invasion near St. Clair Avenue and Poplar Plains Road. Police are seeking at least one suspect.

Toronto pedal steel guitarist Michael Eckert, 39, was fatally shot during an overnight home invasion and is being remembered as a warm, engaging person and a versatile artist who left an indelible mark on the city's music scene.

Police say Eckert was shot after a confrontation with a suspect inside a residence near St. Clair Avenue and Poplar Plains Road, in the Casa Loma neighbourhood. Officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Eckert was pronounced dead in hospital. He was 39. Toronto police say they are seeking at least one suspect in the shooting.

Also read Toronto man Michael Eckert killed in Poplar Plains Road home invasion

Michael Eckert remembered by Blue Rodeo band

They are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. Less than two weeks ago, Eckert performed with Canadian country-rock band Blue Rodeo at the Grey Cup pre-game show in Calgary on Nov. 14. The band said in a statement it was deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. He was a kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community and music fans across Canada, the statement said.

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He was an absolute wizard on his instrument, deeply accomplished and fearlessly adventurous. Eckert also recently performed with Canadian country group the James Barker Band, a group with strong ties to the Simcoe County region. He had strong ties to the region himself, having performed at the Mariposa Folk Festival in the summer.

Our music community is in mourning after the tragic, unexpected passing of musician Michael Eckert, a deeply cherished member of Toronto's music scene, the Mariposa Folk Festival said in a statement on social media. Singer-songwriter Danny Michel, who performs regularly in Simcoe County and now lives in Grey County, also posted a tribute. My deepest condolences to friends in the music community on the loss of Mike Eckert in such a shocking, senseless tragedy, the post reads.

He was clearly a deeply cherished member of Toronto's music scene and loved by so many. You can see the outpouring of grief in our community, said Ori Dagan, a Toronto jazz musician and producer. It is really quite remarkable to see how many people he touched. Dagan said he first met Eckert when they were both students at Humber College about 20 years ago and continued to run into each other while performing locally.

Tributes highlight Eckert humble nature

He said despite Eckert's blow-your-mind talent playing a technically difficult instrument, he was humble and down to earth, with zero ego or attitude. Everybody loved him, Dagan said, adding every time he ran into him, he gave the most generous hug. Dagan said Eckert was not defined by genre and described him as a kind of musical chameleon.

He could play folk, classical, jazz, country, rock and experimental music, and because of his versatility, he worked with a lot of musicians. He just got a lot of work because he was the best, Dagan said. There was nobody that played like that. When he played, he went into another world, and he took you with him.

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Eckert was someone who you just feel completely at ease with, said Justin Gray, a Toronto-based music producer and engineer. He was always a really positive energy in the room and a certain gravity where it is like, if he is there, I think people are just drawn to him, said Gray, who knew Eckert since they were students at Humber.

Friends praise Eckert exceptional instrument skills

Derek Downham, a Toronto-based music producer and Eckert's longtime friend, called the pedal steel guitar one of the most difficult instruments to play, but said Eckert had impeccable dexterity, impeccable pitch and impeccable rhythm. I cannot express how deep of a hole he leaves in the Toronto music scene, he said. Ryan Granville-Martin, a Toronto-based musician, said he remembers Eckert for his stage presence.

He always had this big grin on his face, said Granville-Martin, a drummer who performed with Eckert as recently as two months ago. He would make eye contact with you when you were playing. He was really listening. He is just the exact kind of player that you want to make music with.

A celebrated musician whose talents were in demand across Toronto's diverse music scene, Eckert is survived by a community of fellow musicians and fans across Canada who are paying tribute on social media. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026, with files from Sadeen Mohsen in Toronto.