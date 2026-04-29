Trey Yesavage Makes Triumphant Return as Blue Jays Secure Sixth Win in Nine Games

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage delivered a stellar performance in his first start of the season, leading his team to a 13-16 record and a sixth win in their last nine games. Yesavage, who missed spring training due to shoulder soreness, showcased his resilience and historic postseason prowess, earning praise from teammates and fans alike. The Blue Jays now aim for a series sweep against the Red Sox before facing the Twins in a four-game matchup.

The Toronto Blue Jays ' 22-year-old pitcher, Trey Yesavage , made a stunning return to the mound on Tuesday, delivering a dominant performance in his first start of the season.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Yesavage showcased his resilience by scattering four hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three, and not issuing any walks. Despite missing spring training due to shoulder soreness and only recently completing a minor league rehabilitation start, Yesavage exceeded expectations in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre. His exit was met with a standing ovation, a testament to his growing popularity among fans.

Yesavage expressed his gratitude, stating, 'I’m very happy with the performance. These fans are great, and I am very blessed to play in front of them.

' The Blue Jays' bullpen also shone, with four relievers combining for 3 2/3 no-hit innings, and Louis Varland securing his fourth save of the season with a strikeout-filled ninth inning. Manager John Schneider praised the bullpen’s performance, calling it 'phenomenal.

' The victory marked Toronto’s sixth win in their last nine games, improving their record to 13-16. They now have a chance to sweep their third consecutive series on Wednesday against the Red Sox, who will start right-hander Brayan Bello (1-3). Yesavage’s journey to the majors has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2025, he rapidly climbed through the Blue Jays’ minor league system, pitching for all four affiliates before his September 15 call-up.

His postseason performance was historic, setting records with 39 strikeouts in five starts and six appearances—the most ever by a rookie in a single postseason. He became the first rookie with multiple 10-plus strikeout games in a single postseason and the only pitcher to record his first two double-digit strikeout games in the playoffs. His World Series debut was equally impressive, striking out 12 without issuing a walk, a first in MLB history.

Schneider reflected on Yesavage’s confidence, saying, 'The route he took and the way he handled it showed me how confident he is. I think he has a chance to be really good, and this will be a good kick-start to the season.

' Even teammates like Patrick Corbin, who only became familiar with Yesavage during last year’s playoffs, were impressed. 'At 22, you could see he could handle it,' Corbin remarked. Reliever Tommy Nance echoed the sentiment, expressing excitement about Yesavage’s return.

'We are all happy to have him back. It would have been nice to have him from the start, but it is going to be fun to watch.

' The Blue Jays’ lineup also made an impact, with Okamoto’s third-inning single driving in two runs to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, José Berríos, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching elbow, is expected to return to the majors soon, possibly as early as next week. George Springer, another key player, is nearing a return after running the bases on Tuesday.

Outfielder Jesús Sánchez, who has yet to face Yesavage, admitted the pitcher’s unique delivery makes him a formidable opponent.

'He throws from a weird angle, and every pitch either looks like a strike and becomes a ball, or looks like a ball and suddenly becomes a strike. A guy like him is going to help us a lot.

' With their sights set on a series sweep and upcoming games against the Twins, the Blue Jays are riding high on Yesavage’s return and the team’s recent momentum





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