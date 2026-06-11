Trevor Daley Jr. Signs with Soo Greyhounds, Days Ahead of OHL Priority Selection

The Ontario Hockey League club announced the signing of Trevor Daley Jr., a third round pick by the Greyhounds in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, ahead of the OHL Priority Selection this weekend.

A familiar name is the newest member of the Soo Greyhounds . The Ontario Hockey League club announced the signing of Trevor Daley Jr. on Wednesday evening, days ahead of the OHL Priority Selection this weekend.

Daley Jr. was a third round pick by the Greyhounds in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis said in a release that the team was 'thrilled to have him commit.

' 'LT (Trevor Daley Jr.) is a player with the skill set to not only drive play but also get fans out of their seats with his speed, creativity, and high-end offensive ability. He is a constant threat whenever he’s on the ice and has the talent to impact the game in a variety of ways,' Raftis also said. In an interview with SooToday after selecting Daley Jr., Raftis called the young forward 'a dynamic player, super creative.

' A dual citizen, Daley Jr. was born in Dallas, Texas and played in four games during the 2025-26 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s U17 team. In his OHL draft season, Daley Jr. scored 32 goals and 87 points in 47 games with the Florida Alliance 15U AAA team. Trevor Daley Sr. starred four seasons for the Greyhounds from 1999 to 2003 prior to a 16-year NHL career.

Trevor Daley Jr. said in a release, 'I’m excited to sign with the Greyhounds and look forward to the upcoming season. ' 'I can’t wait to get started.





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Soo Greyhounds Trevor Daley Jr. OHL Priority Selection Florida Alliance 15U AAA Team U.S. National Team Development Program’S U17 T Trevor Daley Sr.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Auto Insurance Overhaul Makes Accident Benefits OptionalStarting July 1, Ontario drivers will have to actively opt into paying for most accident benefit coverages. Benefits that were once automatically included, such as income replacement, caregiver support, and housekeeping assistance, will now require active selection. While this offers potential savings, it also introduces risks of drivers dropping necessary coverage.

Read more »

OHL Prospect Thomas Vandenberg's Speed and Two-Way Play Boost Draft StockThomas Vandenberg, a rookie center for the Ottawa 67's, is highlighted as a rising prospect ahead of the NHL draft. He posted 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 59 games, showcasing two-way ability, speed, and a detailed, reliable game. His skating and hockey IQ are noted as key assets, positioning him for a potential second-round selection despite average size.

Read more »

Brantford Bulldogs draft 2nd ever female player into the Ontario Hockey LeagueThe Brantford Bulldogs made Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history this week by selecting goaltender Sophie Jovanovic in the league's U18 Priority Selection.

Read more »

Portuguese Midfielder Wanted by Mourinho for MadridThe Portuguese ace has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world, and new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants him at Santiago Bernabeu. Midfield reinforcement has become a priority for Madrid, and Fernandes is seen as an ideal transfer target, with the club eager to add quality in the middle of the pitch.

Read more »