Travis Scott Booed Off Stage in Istanbul After 20-Minute Performance

Rapper Travis Scott's first-ever tour of Turkey ended in controversy after fans in Istanbul booed him off stage following a 20-minute performance. The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker was billed to headline a limited-capacity event on Sunday night, with tickets starting at $330 and promising a 90-minute DJ set. However, Scott arrived 90 minutes late and left after just 20 minutes, angering fans who had been waiting for hours.

HOUSTON-BORN rapper Travis Scott 's first-ever tour of Turkey ended in controversy after fans in Istanbul booed him off stage following a 20-minute performance. The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker was billed to headline a limited-capacity event on Sunday night, with tickets starting at $330 and promising a 90-minute DJ set.

However, Scott arrived 90 minutes late and left after just 20 minutes, angering fans who had been waiting for hours.

'Shameful event. We waited for hours standing up, he performed one song then left.. We wasted our money,' wrote one fan on Instagram. Another, who had paid over $1,000 for a VIP ticket, described the event as a 'disgrace'.

However, the event's promoter defended Scott's performance, claiming he had been 'at the heart of the event' for the entire evening. The rapper is set to perform in Izmir on Monday night as part of his ongoing tour





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Travis Scott Istanbul Turkey Concert Booed Short Performance

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