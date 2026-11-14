US Air Traffic Ground Stop Causes Canadian Flight Cancellations and Delays

A four-hour US ground stop on Friday disrupted air travel across Canada, cancelling about 250 Air Canada flights and affecting 27,000 passengers, with delays continuing through the weekend.

A four-hour freeze on U.S. air traffic continued to disrupt Canadian airports on Saturday, forcing airlines to cancel flights and leaving travellers stranded for hours.

Toronto Pearson International Airport called in extra staff as airports from Vancouver to Halifax reported delays. Air Canada said it cancelled approximately 250 flights after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop order on Friday, affecting some 27,000 passengers. The order halted all U.S. flights for more than four hours.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Flights Nationwide Due to Air Traffic Control Communications Failure

"This was a significant disruption, and its effects have carried over into today, with additional cancellations as aircraft and crews are out of position across our network," said Yasmine Mehdi, an Air Canada spokesperson. "Returning to normal operations will take some time. " Porter Airlines and WestJet said it would likely take the whole weekend for flights to return to normal schedules.

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Passengers Face Extra Costs and Delays

Porter said it would refund customers who cannot accommodate rescheduled flights, while Calgary-based WestJet activated its flexible rescheduling policy. Traveller Edward Langer, stranded in New York with his 15-year-old daughter, said his Saturday flight home to Edmonton was postponed by about four days. He said they face missed days of school and work and thousands of dollars in extra hotel costs. He had not been able to reach Porter Airlines as of Saturday afternoon despite spending hours on hold.

"When you go on some of the travel sites to book hotels, the price is just doubling and tripling," he said. "It's crazy. " Isabelle Rochefort was at Montreal's Trudeau International Airport around 5 p.m. Friday waiting to board an Air Canada flight to Cancun, Mexico, when she learned it was cancelled. She said the situation was confusing because her plane was not going to the United States.

"We didn't know what to do, of course," she said in Facebook messages. "The Air Canada staff had no information on what was next except that we had to wait for news. " She retrieved her bag, got a ride home to Sorel-Tracy more than an hour and a half away, and has been rebooked on a Sunday flight. Rochefort said she will have to pay for another expensive ride to the airport.

She believes the airport and airline are doing their best.

Compensation Rights for Disrupted Travel

"The real question now is, will it be possible to be compensated? " she asked. "That remains to be seen. " Under Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations, passengers have the right to be rebooked if their flight is cancelled or subject to a lengthy delay.

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Airlines must rebook travellers on the next available flight operated by them or a partner airline within 48 hours of the original departure time. Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, said that for international travel, if airlines cannot find a flight within 48 hours, they must rebook passengers on a competing airline. When disruptions are within an airline's control, passengers can claim compensation, but Lukacs said that does not apply here.

The nationwide grounding of U.S. air traffic is an extraordinary circumstance outside the airline's control, Lukacs said. He noted travellers flying between Canada and the U.S. are protected under both countries' regulations, but Canada's protections are stronger. For Canadians stuck in the U.S. who had to book hotels and cover additional meals, Lukacs said airlines are not required to reimburse them.

"In Europe, passengers would still be getting meals and accommodation," he said, even for disruptions outside the airline's control. "In Canada, that's not an obligation. " Lukacs advised passengers who feel airlines have not met their obligations to document communications with the airline and take them to small claims court.

Cause Of Air Traffic Control Shutdown

The U.S. government said the ground stop order was issued Friday after new technology added to the nation's air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment, causing intermittent communications and radar gaps. The matter was under investigation. Transportation Secretary Duffy said inconsistencies in the air traffic control system prompted the shutdown. He said a contractor error or faulty router was to blame and that it was not believed to be a cyberattack.

Toronto Pearson posted on social media that a busy day of travel was underway. The airport said it called in more staff to help manage the crowds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2026. By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal, Sarah Smellie in St. John's, and Fakiha Baig in Edmonton, with files from The Associated Press.