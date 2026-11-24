Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon defends expanded expropriation powers for a high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Quebec City, as critics warn of cost and rural disruption.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon is defending new land seizure powers proposed for a high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City. He says the enhanced expropriation abilities in draft legislation would let Ottawa fast-track steps that could otherwise be delayed for years.

MacKinnon insists that there is no removal of due process. The federal government included the measures in a 519-page procedural motion on Friday. The motion would expand its power to lock down property rights along the corridor. It could bar the sale of a lot or work on a given lot for years.

Also read Transport Minister Defends Expanded Land Seizure Powers for High-Speed Rail

Expropriation Law Changes Spark Concerns

The move builds on a law passed in June that enabled the government to expropriate land without public hearings, among other reforms. Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett says the latest changes would replace the existing Expropriation Act with a separate regime for high-speed rail. He says this compounds concerns about cost and disruption to rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec. The high-speed rail project would see trains running between the two provincial capitals at 300 kilometres per hour.

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The projected cost is between $60 billion and $90 billion. Work is set to start on the Montreal-Ottawa leg by 2030. MacKinnon is pushing back against criticism of the new land seizure powers. He says the measures are needed to prevent delays that could bog down the project for years.

The draft legislation is part of a broader procedural motion that spans 519 pages. The federal government has faced questions about the scope of the expropriation powers. The June law already allowed expropriation without public hearings. The new measures would create a separate regime for high-speed rail under the Expropriation Act.

Critics Warn Of Rural Disruption

Barrett and other critics warn that the changes could affect rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec. They say the project's cost and disruption are major concerns. The government argues the powers are necessary to keep the project on track. The high-speed rail line would connect Toronto and Quebec City.

Trains would run at 300 kilometres per hour. The cost estimate ranges from $60 billion to $90 billion. Work on the Montreal-Ottawa leg is scheduled to begin by 2030. The report was first published by The Canadian Press on November 24, 2026, by Christopher Reynolds.

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The story also appeared in BNN Bloomberg's news roundup on November 24, 2026, at 1:07 p.m. EST.