Transform Your Backyard into the Envy of the Neighborhood

From glow-y ambient lighting and privacy helpers to cool furniture and an outdoor game, these must-haves will help turn your patio, deck, balcony, or yard into the kind of setup that'll make all your neighbors suddenly want to redo theirs.

Your backyard does not need to be the biggest one on the block to become the one that everyone is looking at. From glow-y ambient lighting and privacy helpers to cool furniture and an outdoor game, these must-haves will help turn your patio, deck, balcony, or yard into the kind of setup that'll make all your neighbors suddenly want to redo theirs.

This compact tabletop firepit burns wood or pellets with barely any smoke, so you get the ambiance of a campfire without smelling like one. It's perfect for when you don't have endless time to spend but still want to enjoy an evening by the fire. Easy to use and enjoy! To bring some zen vibes to your outdoor space, consider using a wind chime that produces deep, soothing tones when it moves.

No batteries, no wires, just peaceful background music you didn't have to find via a playlist. For adding some gorgeous color to your outdoor space, consider using a set of wind chimes with beautiful glass pieces. Nearly all wind chimes are metal or neutral tones - which is fine! - but it's refreshing to find an option that has a bit more flair.

The packaging was nice, and all the glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts. For bringing a little glow and gentle sound to your outdoor space after dark, consider using a string of fairy lights that charge during the day, then kicks on automatically at night with soft, color-changing light. I absolutely LOVE this!

So much so, I have bought two more for gifts, lol. They shine wonderful amounts of light. The whole unit is lightweight. Hangs well and blows nicely in the wind.

I could watch it for hours... and have. I see more orders in my future. For adding some old Hollywood energy to your outdoor space, consider using a patio umbrella with a retro design. What my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella - large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design.

It is a higher-end umbrella, but still slightly less expensive than the other big-name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stay standing, and outdoor string lights to turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space.

Plus, they come with a remote and a timer, so you don't have to put in much effort to use 'em. I have had these outside for almost one year. They stayed up all winter and still work great. A hanging solar lantern that'll turn even a sliver of an outdoor space into an enchanting retreat.

The warm LED glow casts mesmerizing patterns at night, all powered by an efficient solar panel that charges during the day (and illuminates for at least eight hours after dark). Plus, it's waterproof. Absolutely love this! I set it up on my front porch.

When I came out after it was dark, when it had absorbed the sun, It's the perfect size, shape, and brightness. I think it would also look really nice mounted on a stand-out in the garden! I recommend setting it out in an area that gets at least six hours of sun for the best brightness and lasting light at nighttime. A beautiful place to sit that doubles as decoration.

Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors. Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensures longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating.

To beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits, consider using a set of solar flowers that charge during the day and glow at night. I love the solar flowers. Their colors are vibrant, rotating, and an asset to my patio. People stop by to comment on their nighttime beauty!

Finally, a throne fit for my little royals! This toddler lounge chair has become an instant hit in our household. Its plush cushions provide the perfect cozy spot for my little one to relax, read, or even take a quick nap. The sturdy construction ensures durability, withstanding all the bouncing and playtime antics.

Plus, its adorable design adds a touch of charm to any room





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