Transat AT Inc. has hired financial advisers to evaluate financing options as higher jet fuel prices add $105 million in costs for its fourth quarter and nearly $280 million for the full year, putting pressure on its financial position.

Transat A.T. Inc. has hired financial advisers to help it evaluate potential financing and other opportunities as it deals with the impact of higher jet fuel prices.

The operator of Air Transat says its ability to pass higher fuel costs onto customers has remained limited so far and that has put ongoing pressure on its financial position. Transat says the higher costs will have a significant impact on its fourth-quarter and full-year results, which it expects to publish in December.

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Transat Reports Higher Fuel Costs

The company says higher fuel prices for its quarter ended Oct. 31 resulted in $105 million in additional jet fuel costs compared with the same period in 2025. The increase for what was its fourth quarter brought the estimated total impact of higher fuel prices to close to $280 million for its financial year ended on Oct. 31.

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In September, Transat secured $250 million in federal aid from the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corp. The low-interest line of credit came on top of a $150-million loan from Ottawa in July to help offset soaring energy prices caused by the Iran war. The Montreal-based company, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TRZ, has been grappling with rising energy costs that have squeezed its margins.

Transat says it is exploring financing and other options with the help of financial advisers, though it did not provide further details on the potential outcomes. The airline industry has faced significant fuel price volatility in recent years, with geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions contributing to higher costs. Transat's ability to pass these costs onto passengers has been limited, the company said, adding that this has continued to weigh on its financial results.

Transat Evaluates Financing Options

The company expects to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results in December, when the full impact of the higher fuel prices will be disclosed. In the meantime, Transat is evaluating its options to shore up its financial position, including potential financing arrangements. The federal aid received earlier this year has provided some relief, but the persistently high fuel costs continue to pose a challenge. Transat A.T.

Inc. is a major Canadian leisure travel company, operating Air Transat and offering vacation packages to destinations worldwide. The company's shares are listed on the TSX under the ticker symbol TRZ.