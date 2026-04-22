Transat AT Reduces Capacity Amidst Soaring Jet Fuel Costs

Transat AT is cutting its flight capacity by 6% between May and October due to high jet fuel prices driven by the conflict involving Iran, joining WestJet and Air Canada in adjusting schedules to cope with the crisis.

Transat AT, a Montreal-based airline, is significantly adjusting its flight schedule, reducing capacity by 6 percent between May and October. This decision, mirroring actions taken by WestJet and Air Canada , is a direct response to the escalating costs of jet fuel , a crisis largely attributed to geopolitical instability, specifically the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The airline will be streamlining operations by eliminating or consolidating flights that have become financially unsustainable due to the fuel price surge. This includes a reduction in flight frequency on popular routes to Europe and the Caribbean, alongside an extended suspension of all flights to Cuba, now lasting until October. Transat attributes these measures to an unprecedented aviation fuel crisis and the extreme fluctuations within global energy markets, though specific details regarding affected routes and flight numbers remain undisclosed.

The current situation represents a substantial challenge for the entire aviation industry. Annick Guérard, Transat’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the exceptional nature of the fuel price volatility, stating it’s impacting all players in the sector. She also indicated that further adjustments to the airline’s operations may be necessary as the situation evolves.

Transat had previously disclosed that less than half of its fuel needs for the summer season were secured at pre-crisis prices, highlighting its limited protection against the recent dramatic price increases. In an attempt to mitigate the financial impact, Transat, along with other airlines, has already implemented fare increases and additional fees for passengers.

The price of jet fuel has effectively doubled since the beginning of the conflict, a situation exacerbated by Iran’s actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway responsible for transporting 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, including a significant portion of jet fuel destined for Europe. Adding to the complexity, the long-standing U.S. blockade of Cuba is contributing to shortages of jet fuel and other essential resources on the island.

The International Energy Agency has warned that Europe could face a severe jet fuel shortage within just six weeks if supplies from the Middle East continue to be disrupted. The ripple effect of these challenges is being felt across the global airline landscape. Major European carriers like KLM and Lufthansa have already announced schedule reductions in response to the soaring fuel prices and tightening supply.

WestJet Airlines recently announced a 5.5 percent reduction in seat capacity for June, following earlier cuts of 1 percent and 3 percent in April and May, respectively. Air Canada is suspending four daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport between June 1st and October 25th. While Canada possesses domestic jet fuel refining capabilities that cover approximately 80 percent of its needs, airlines are still subject to global fuel prices and are vulnerable to potential shortages when operating internationally.

The situation underscores the interconnectedness of the global energy market and the aviation industry, and the significant impact geopolitical events can have on travel and transportation costs. The long-term consequences of this crisis remain uncertain, but it is clear that airlines will need to continue adapting to a volatile and challenging environment. The industry is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and assessing the potential for further disruptions to fuel supplies.

The need for fuel hedging strategies and innovative cost-management measures has never been more critical





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transat AT Jet Fuel Airline Industry Flight Reductions Iran Conflict Air Canada Westjet Fuel Prices Aviation Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wall Street Shows Resilience Amidst Renewed U.S.-Iran Tensions and Rising Oil PricesU.S. markets maintain stability despite an increase in oil prices and geopolitical friction following a U.S. seizure of an Iranian vessel, as strong corporate earnings provide a buffer for investors.

Read more »

Diplomatic Frantic Efforts Amidst Rising Tolls and Economic Volatility in the Middle EastPakistan leads urgent diplomatic efforts to save failing U.S.-Iran talks as death tolls rise and global oil markets react to increased maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Canada Post Faces Record Financial Losses Amidst Structural Crisis and Labor TensionsCanada Post reports a record $1.57 billion loss, sparking intense debate over leadership, labor disputes, and whether the organization should function as a government service or a profitable business.

Read more »

Canada Faces Political Turbulence Amidst Shifting Provincial Policies and Economic HeadwindsPrime Minister Mark Carney faces harsh criticism from opposition leaders as Canada grapples with complex provincial policy disputes, rising airfares, and significant local infrastructure and social developments across the country.

Read more »

Bell Canada Expands Tech Footprint Amidst Broader Canadian Political and Economic DevelopmentsBell Canada plans a new AI data centre in Saskatchewan as the country faces diverse developments, including trade deals in Alberta, leadership transitions in New Brunswick, and intense political scrutiny across several provinces.

Read more »

Air Transat cutting hundreds of flights due to high jet fuel costsTransat A.T. Inc. says it cutting hundreds of flights from its schedule this year thanks to the soaring price of jet fuel set off by the war in Iran.

Read more »