Trans Mountain Pipeline to Hit Full Capacity by June as Operator Eyes Major Expansion and Potential New Conduit

Trans Mountain's CEO Mark Maki reveals the pipeline will operate at full capacity by June, driven by Alberta production and global energy pressures. The Crown corporation plans optimization projects to add 360,000 barrels per day, while a new pipeline to the B.C. coast faces First Nations opposition and provincial politics.

The Trans Mountain pipeline system is set to reach full operational capacity by June, according to Mark Maki , Chief Executive Officer of the Crown corporation that manages the federally owned line.

This increase in flow is attributed to several converging factors: rising oil production in Alberta, limited capacity on other pipelines exiting the province, and the ongoing global energy crisis intensified by conflict in Iran. The federal government's long-term objective remains the sale of the pipeline, but Maki indicates that such a sale is not imminent. He emphasizes that maximizing the asset's value is a priority, drawing a parallel to selling a restaurant when it is at full capacity.

To further enhance capacity, the corporation is planning a series of optimization projects aimed at boosting throughput by approximately 40%, or 360,000 barrels per day. Maki argues that attempting to sell the pipeline now, before these improvements are realized, would likely result in a discounted price due to skepticism about future prospects. British Columbia's stance on oil pipeline development remains nuanced.

While the province, through BC Hydro, has engaged with the pipeline company to support the optimization project, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has received approval to dredge the Second Narrows waterway to accommodate larger tankers at the Westridge Marine Terminal, the B.C. government firmly opposes a new pipeline to the province's northwest coast. This proposed project, championed by Alberta, is part of a broader November agreement between the two provinces aimed at unlocking Alberta's energy sector and diversifying export markets, particularly in response to U.S. trade pressures.

Maki acknowledges the new pipeline proposal "probably has more merit" but highlights significant opposition from some northern First Nations. He notes that for these communities, the mere possibility of a spill or leak is unacceptable, making consensus extremely challenging regardless of risk mitigation measures. Despite the hurdles, Maki expresses optimism about the eventual construction of a new pipeline, citing its critical national importance and sustained global oil demand.

He clarifies that future demand may not be solely for combustion but also for petrochemical feedstocks, such as in the case of the Rongsheng refinery in Ningbo, China, which converts crude into plastics. With the Iran war removing significant barrels from the global market, Maki asserts that Canada is well-positioned to supply Asian markets, leveraging its Pacific access.

This strategic advantage, combined with ongoing optimization of the existing Trans Mountain system, underscores a concerted effort to expand Canada's role in the global energy trade. However, the path forward involves navigating complex interprovincial relations, Indigenous consent, and evolving global energy dynamics





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Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Oil Exports Alberta British Columbia First Nations Mark Maki Energy Crisis Petrochemicals Asia Markets

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