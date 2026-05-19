Tragic Hate Crime Shooting Targets Islamic Center of San Diego

A devastating attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego leaves three men dead, including a heroic security guard, as two teenage suspects commit suicide following the massacre.

The city of San Diego was shaken to its core on May 18, 2026, when a violent assault targeted the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The event resulted in the deaths of three men, marking a dark day for the community and raising urgent questions about the rise of targeted violence. The tragedy began hours before the first shot was fired, when a concerned mother contacted the police to report that her teenage son was suicidal and had disappeared from home. Along with the boy, a vehicle and several weapons were reported missing, prompting an immediate but desperate search by local authorities.

This frantic race against time culminated in a horrific scene at one of the city's most prominent religious landmarks. As the police continued their search, utilizing automated license plate readers and coordinating with local educational institutions where the teenagers had been students, the situation escalated into a massacre. Within minutes of the emergency calls, police arrived at the Islamic Center to find three victims dead.

The attackers, identified as teenagers aged 17 and 18, did not survive the day, as they were found to have taken their own lives in a vehicle just a few blocks away from the mosque. While investigators noted that there had been no explicit, pre-planned threat directed specifically at the Islamic Center, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl revealed that evidence of generalized hate rhetoric was found during the preliminary investigation.

Consequently, the shooting is being treated as a hate crime, reflecting a disturbing trend of ideological violence. Amidst the tragedy, a story of profound courage emerged. One of the deceased, Amin Abdullah, had served as a security guard at the mosque for over a decade. Chief Wahl hailed Abdullah's actions as truly heroic, stating that his intervention played a pivotal role in preventing the death toll from being significantly higher.

Abdullah was well-known within the community as a man of faith who dedicated his professional life to defending the innocent and ensuring the safety of his fellow worshippers. His family and the mosque leadership described him as a man of sacrifice whose absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the heart of the congregation.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is more than just a place of prayer; it is a hub for education and community outreach, housing the Al Rashid School which teaches Arabic language and Islamic studies to children. The horror of the event was underscored by aerial footage showing young children holding hands as they were guided away from the parking lot, surrounded by a sea of police cruisers and flashing lights.

Imam Taha Hassane, the director of the center, expressed his outrage, noting that the mosque had always focused on building interfaith bridges and fostering peace within the neighborhood. The Council on American-Islamic Relations also issued a stern condemnation, emphasizing that no individual should ever feel fear while attending prayers or attending school. The center remains closed as the community mourns its lost sons and reflects on the fragility of peace in the face of hatred





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