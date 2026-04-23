Tragic Death of 11-Year-Old Sparks Questions About Family Protection and Mental Health

Giovanni Perez allegedly took the life of his son, Callan West Perez, at an airport in Nevada. The case has raised concerns about mental health, custody battles, and the systems in place to protect vulnerable families. A GoFundMe has been established to support the family and pursue justice for Callan.

The tragic death of 11-year-old Callan West Perez at the hands of his father, Giovanni Perez, has ignited a wave of grief and sparked critical questions about family protection systems and mental health support.

The incident unfolded at the Elko Regional Airport in Nevada, where authorities discovered Giovanni deceased and Callan with multiple wounds. Despite immediate medical attention and transport to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Callan tragically succumbed to his injuries. Investigations reveal a complex backdrop to this heartbreaking event, including a custody dispute between Giovanni and Callan’s maternal grandparents, and Giovanni’s documented struggles with mental health, stemming from his time as a cook in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Iraq.

Prior to the tragedy, Callan was described by family as a bright, kind, and exceptionally mature child. He had recently submitted an essay about his father for a “Father of the Year” contest in Merced County, California, earning third place.

However, the family alleges a systemic failure to protect Callan, claiming Giovanni was isolating him from other relatives. A GoFundMe campaign, titled “Justice for Callan & Funeral Support,” has been launched to cover funeral expenses and to fund a potential legal battle seeking accountability from the systems they believe failed to intervene. The family’s statement emphasizes Callan’s vibrant spirit and the injustice of his premature death, highlighting the need for improved mental health resources and stronger safeguards for vulnerable children.

The aftermath of this devastating event has seen Giovanni’s father, Frank Perez, express profound sorrow and acknowledge his son’s battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He announced that both Giovanni and Callan will receive full military honors at Santa Nella military cemetery. Frank defended his son’s character, stating that his mental illness should not overshadow the loving father and son they were.

The case has resonated deeply with the public, prompting discussions about the importance of recognizing warning signs, providing adequate mental health care for veterans, and ensuring the safety of children in custody disputes. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences when individuals struggling with mental health issues are not provided with the support they desperately need, and the critical need for systems to prioritize the well-being of children





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Mental Health Custody Dispute Child Death Veteran PTSD Family Tragedy

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Father Kills Son at Airport Following Custody Battle and Mental Health ConcernsGiovanni Perez allegedly killed his 11-year-old son, Callan West Perez, at an airport in Nevada after their car broke down during a trip. The case has brought attention to custody disputes, mental health issues, and failures in protecting vulnerable families. Callan had previously written a highly regarded essay about his father for a Father of the Year contest.

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