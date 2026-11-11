Jim Morrison Skis Down Everest North Face After Losing Partner Hilaree Nelson

Jim Morrison became the first person to ski the Hornbein Couloir on Everest's North Face, completing a goal he shared with his late partner Hilaree Nelson, who died in a 2022 avalanche on Manaslu.

Jim Morrison became the first person to ski down the Hornbein Couloir on the North Face of Mount Everest, completing a descent he had planned with his late partner Hilaree Nelson.

Morrison Reaches Everest Summit, Scatters Nelson's Ashes

The 12,000-vertical-foot descent back to camp on the Rongbuk Glacier took four hours and five minutes. Morrison scattered Nelson's ashes at the summit. Morrison reached the 29,032-foot summit and stood in the area known as the death zone, where oxygen is so thin the human body cannot sustain itself for long. Below him, the Hornbein Couloir split the steep North Face in two.

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He described the narrow, mile-long chute at a 50-degree slope as the greatest ski line on our planet. It is a no-fall zone, meaning any wrong move would be fatal. Morrison said he felt anxiety, fear, stress, cold and tiredness, but also felt aware of everything around him and really in the moment.

He said he got laser-focused on what was right in front of him, calling it his one chance to do his best at what he had worked for so long. Morrison has endured more tragedy than most. His wife Katie and their two young children, Hannah and Wyatt, died in an airplane crash in 2011.

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From Lhotse to Everest: Morrison and Nelson's Shared Dream

He later found a kindred spirit in his new life partner, Hilaree Nelson, a ski mountaineer who had made first descents across more than 40 expeditions worldwide. In 2018, Morrison and Nelson became the first people to ski down from the summit of Lhotse. At 8,516 meters (27,940 feet), Lhotse is the fourth-highest mountain in the world. They then set another audacious goal: to be the first people to ski down the North Face of Everest.

Morrison described the North Face as unrelenting, direct, 9,000 feet long, super steep, super hard and at super high altitude. He said it became a goal of theirs together because that is just who they are, passionate ski mountaineers. The best way to describe why, he said, was simply that he knew he could do it. While training for the feat, tragedy struck again.

Tragedy on Manaslu: Nelson's Death and Morrison's Doubt

In 2022, while the couple were descending Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world at 26,781 feet, Nelson was swept away by a small avalanche. Morrison dug her body out of the snow two days later. Nelson's death, and the grief and doubt that followed in his personal and professional life, was devastating. Morrison said over and over he thought he did not know if he wanted to keep going or keep doing this.

For a long time, he did not know if he would ever go into the mountains and ski again. Gradually, through reconnecting with the natural world, he began to revisit what had been their shared dream of skiing down the tallest mountain on Earth. Morrison started going outside with his dog and going for walks.

He said the dog wanted to take him further afield, and he really enjoyed being in raw and natural landscapes by himself, walking in the snow. Everest was just there in the back of his mind. Together with Oscar-winning film directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Morrison hatched a plan to attempt the peak, ski down and capture the effort on film.

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Honoring Hilaree: Morrison's Determination to Complete the Descent

He said he felt determined to try to achieve this goal, to keep honoring Nelson's legacy, finish the project they had started together, celebrate who she was and keep her story alive. Morrison said he had lots of moments of doubt, like everyone does in life. Eventually, he picked himself up and said he was going to keep going, put one foot in front of the other and keep trying.

He described a tremendous number of hurdles and roadblocks along the way to the top of Everest, managing the feat after several years and two failed attempts. When he stepped onto the summit and looked off into Nepal, Morrison said he had an incredible sense of satisfaction and pride for his team and for everyone who had helped him achieve this goal.

At the same moment, he saw the mountains he had climbed and skied with Nelson, including Makalu and Lhotse right there, two other 8,000-meter peaks he had spent big portions of time on with her. He said he had a profound sense of her energy and her spirit there with him. During the descent, Morrison was completely absorbed in digging his skis into the impossibly steep snowpack to make the tiny, precise turns needed to survive.

The Descent: Navigating the Steep, Treacherous Couloir

With each turn, the crunch and release of frozen snow and the rasp of his labored breathing were the only signs of life for miles. He explained that if he got out of control for half of a second, he would not be able to recover and would fall to the very bottom.

Over 650 feet of steep bare rock, Morrison was forced to remove his skis and rappel down in ski boots without crampons, clambering over exposed sections of the couloir. Although the prospect of death was never far away, Morrison said he felt at ease throughout the feat. He said that if he lost an edge or slipped, he would just relax, because he has lived a full life.

After hours of intense focus, pushing himself to the limit of his abilities, Morrison finally cleared the bergschrund crevasse that marked the foot of the glacier and skied down to a camp where his jubilant team was waiting. It was a moment of relief and triumph after years of grief and determination.