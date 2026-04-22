Tragedy at Teotihuacan: Canadian Woman Killed and Thirteen Injured in Pyramid Shooting

A calm visit to the famous Pyramid of the Moon in Mexico turned deadly when a lone gunman opened fire on tourists, resulting in a tragic loss of life and multiple injuries.

A picturesque day at the historic Teotihuacan archaeological site, located northeast of Mexico City , turned into a scene of absolute terror this past Monday. Barbara Welsh, a visitor from British Columbia, had been capturing a group photo near the base of the iconic Pyramid of the Moon, blissfully unaware that a gunman was ascending the ancient structure behind her. Moments after the photo was snapped, the quiet atmosphere was shattered by the sound of gunfire.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as tourists, terrified by the sudden violence, began tumbling down the steep stone stairs in a frantic attempt to escape. The attacker, identified by local authorities as 27-year-old Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, had arrived at the location the previous day and checked into a nearby hotel. According to investigations, Ramirez acted alone, carrying a revolver and a plastic bag filled with dozens of rounds of ammunition. During his assault, he reportedly ranted about his hatred for tourists and played unsettling music, creating a surreal and nightmarish environment for those visiting the site. The human cost of this tragedy has been devastating. Officials confirmed that one Canadian woman lost her life, while at least 13 other international tourists suffered injuries during the shooting. Among the wounded were citizens from the United States, Russia, the Netherlands, Brazil, and a six-year-old boy from Colombia. The injured victims are currently in stable condition, according to hospital reports. The gunman, who authorities noted had meticulously planned the event, ultimately took his own life at the scene before security forces could intervene. The attorney general of the state of Mexico, Jose Luis Cervantes Martinez, confirmed that the assailant possessed a significant cache of .38-calibre cartridges, highlighting the premeditated nature of the attack. Security teams arriving at the site recovered the weapon, a knife, and the remaining ammunition left behind by the shooter. For survivors like Barbara Welsh, the event remains a harrowing ordeal characterized by pure survival instinct. Welsh recounted that her private guide acted quickly, screaming at her group of seven women to retreat toward the parking lot as soon as the first shots rang out. Their driver managed to speed away from the site while gunshots could still be heard echoing through the valley for nearly 20 minutes. Welsh shared that she and a friend had felt affected by the altitude and had climbed down from the top of the pyramid shortly before the violence erupted; she credits this decision as the stroke of luck that likely saved their lives. Despite the trauma, Welsh expressed resilience, noting that such acts of violence are unpredictable and can occur anywhere in the world. She remains hopeful that this tragic event will not permanently tarnish the reputation of Mexico City, which she describes as a lovely and welcoming destination. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by travelers in popular global tourist hubs, leaving a community of survivors to grapple with the memories of an afternoon that shifted from historical wonder to profound loss





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