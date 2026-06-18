Heavy rain causes traffic congestion on GTA highways, while a garage fire breaks out in Chatham and a 3-year-old child is seriously injured in a car accident in Toronto. Gun control advocacy groups urge Prime Minister Carney to implement a protection measure, and a study finds that the pressure to have baby boys can harm African mothers' health.

Traffic congestion persists on the Greater Toronto Area's highways following a heavy downpour that caused chaos during the morning rush hour. The adverse weather conditions led to a significant increase in commute time, leaving many motorists frustrated and late for work.

The situation was further exacerbated by the Arthur storm, which marked the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. As the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the storm, residents are advised to exercise caution while driving and to plan their routes accordingly. In other news, a garage fire broke out in Chatham, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene. Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the Victoria firefighters are seeking a solution to the parking issue at the city's parkade, which has been converted into a community garden. The initiative aims to provide a green space for residents to relax and socialize. In Toronto, a 3-year-old child was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians. Paramedics were quick to respond to the scene and provided medical attention to the child.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such accidents. Gun control advocacy groups are urging Prime Minister Carney to implement a long-awaited protection measure to prevent gun-related violence. The measure aims to provide a safer environment for citizens and reduce the risk of gun-related injuries. In a separate development, a study has found that the pressure to have baby boys can have a negative impact on the health of African mothers.

The study highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of the cultural and social factors that influence reproductive choices. In sports news, Colombia's Luis Díaz made a stellar debut in the World Cup, less than three years after his parents were kidnapped. The young player's performance has been hailed as a remarkable achievement, and he has become an inspiration to many.

In a tragic development, an ancient oak tree in Sherwood Forest, believed to have sheltered Robin Hood, has died. The tree was a significant historical landmark and a popular tourist destination. In a separate archaeological find, researchers have discovered the oldest-known plague outbreak in Siberia, dating back 5,500 years. The discovery has provided valuable insights into the history of the disease and its spread.

In a personal account, a writer shares their experience of using a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that has improved their scalp and hair health. In a separate review, a smart laundry basket is tested and found to have solved a household argument. The basket's features and benefits are highlighted, and its effectiveness is praised. In a roundup of budget-friendly beauty products, 13 dupes of more expensive items are listed.

The products are compared to their high-end counterparts, and their similarities and differences are noted. Finally, a list of last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends is provided. The discounts and offers are highlighted, and the benefits of shopping during the sale are explained





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Congestion Garage Fire Car Accident Gun Control African Mothers' Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police say young people being recruited to carry out GTA shootings using encrypted messaging servicesPolice say dozens of shootings across the GTA are being carried out in “gun-for-hire” schemes where young people are paid by “bad actors” to shoot at various targets, including synagogues, Jewish schools, and the U.S. Consulate.

Read more »

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain, thunderstorm risk across GTA WednesdayStormy weather is bearing down on Toronto just as the city prepares to host its secod game of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Read more »

‘It is the absolute wild west out there’: Rain wreaks havoc on most major GTA highwaysHeavy rain across the GTA is causing problems on most major highways this morning, with multiple collisions and flooding reported in some areas.

Read more »

Traffic woes persist on GTA highways after heavy rain wreaked havoc on rush hour commuteProblems persist along major GTA highways as heavy rain contributed to collisions and flooding on roadways on Thursday morning.

Read more »