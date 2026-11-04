Ottawa traffic calming at former speed camera sites delayed until end of 2027

The City of Ottawa says speed humps and other traffic calming measures at former photo radar sites will not be complete until the end of 2027, as Ottawa police seek more officers to handle traffic complaints.

The City of Ottawa says it is making progress on installing provincially mandated signs and lights at former photo radar camera sites, but physical traffic calming measures like speed humps will not be completed until next year.

The Ontario government ordered all automated speed enforcement cameras to be turned off on Nov. 14, forcing the city to deactivate 85 photo radar cameras. In their place, the city was told to install signs, flashing lights, and speed humps and cushions. The province provided 4 million dollars in immediate funding and the city has applied for up to 24 million dollars more to cover costs.

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City Officials Confirm Signage Installation

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, city officials said that all required signage has been installed at each of the 72 former automated speed enforcement (ASE) camera sites near schools. The city is currently proceeding with the installation of flashing beacons on these signs, as required by the province, said road safety senior engineer Kunjan Ghimire.

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By the end of 2026, flashing beacons are expected to be installed at 17 sites, with installations at the remaining suitable locations planned for 2027, he said. Speed boards have been installed at 19 sites and thermoplastic pavement markings have been completed at 10 sites. Depending on weather conditions and site-specific requirements, installations at some locations may continue into spring 2027, Ghimire said.

But the speed humps and speed cushions that Premier Doug Ford said are a no-brainer are still in the design phase according to the city. As required by the province, the city's current target is to complete all Road Safety Initiative funded projects, including the implementation of speed humps and speed cushions at all locations where they have been determined to be feasible, by the end of 2027, Ghimire said.

Speed Data Shows Increase After Camera Removal

Years of data since ASE cameras were first installed in Ottawa consistently showed drivers were slowing down on streets with cameras. In the time since they were removed, City of Ottawa data show the average speed of drivers driving through school zones was between 5 km/h and 9 km/h faster in September 2026 compared to the same month a year prior.

Ottawa police say officers have issued 35,590 tickets and warnings for traffic infractions on Ottawa roads so far this year, up from 26,680 tickets during the same period in 2025. The number of stunt driving charges laid has increased by 17 per cent, from 534 in 2025 to 623 so far this year. Thirty-two people have been killed in collisions on Ottawa roads this year, including seven people in October.

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Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says the city needs more officers to handle traffic complaints now that speed cameras are gone. CTV's Katelyn Wilson reports. With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson and Josh Pringle.