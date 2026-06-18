Trae Young to Decline Player Option, Become Free Agent

Washington Wizards star Trae Young plans to decline his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will become a free agent Monday, sources told Andscape's Marc Spears on Wednesday. Washington remains the front-runner for the four-time All-Star, but multiple teams are expected to have interest, sources said.

Washington Wizards star Trae Young plans to decline his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season and will become a free agent Monday, sources told Andscape's Marc Spears on Wednesday.

Washington remains the front-runner for the four-time All-Star, but multiple teams are expected to have interest, sources said. Young entered last season determined to prove he was worth a four-year, $229 million max extension and was the leader the Atlanta Hawks needed to contend in the East. But he suffered a sprained right MCL in the fifth game of the season in late October and did not return until mid-December.

In Young's absence, the Hawks saw enough in rising star Jalen Johnson and the players around him to deal Young to Washington in early January for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Young played only five games for the rebuilding Wizards and averaged 17.9 points and 8.0 assists in a combined 15 games for the Hawks and Wizards. The Wizards traded for Young, who has averaged 9.8 assists over his eight-year career, to be the quarterback for their young core.

They also acquired big man Anthony Davis last season and believe Young and Davis can be an All-Star two-man duo that can lift the franchise to compete for a playoff spot next season. The team also says it believes the two veterans can help a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington and the No. 1 pick in next week's draft take the next step after the franchise lost 64 or more games in each of the past three seasons





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