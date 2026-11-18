OC Transpo has paused full-line testing of the O-Train Line 1 East Extension to perform essential track infrastructure upgrades requested by subcontractor East-West Connectors.

Upgrades to the O-Train Line 1 East Extension track infrastructure are required before pre-trial running of the system can officially commence, according to a new memo from OC Transpo.

Rick Leary, the general manager of transit services, informed city council that these critical improvements must be completed to ensure system reliability. The transit service plans to begin testing the full line between Tunney's Pasture and Trim stations this coming weekend.

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Track Work Pauses Testing Schedule

However, testing on the east extension will be put on pause for the week of November 29 to facilitate the necessary track work. This delay is being implemented at the direct request of East-West Connectors, the subcontractor responsible for the Stage 2 extension project. Leary stated that the upgrades are specifically designed to help increase overall system reliability ahead of public opening.

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The transit service will resume testing the full length of the line only once the upgrades have been successfully completed. Full-line testing is expected to continue for several weeks while all system elements are exercised. During this exercise phase, trains will run between Tunney's Pasture and Trim stations.

However, customers will be required to disembark at Blair Station for safety and operational reasons. The transit service previously delayed pre-trial running this fall after issues were detected with safety-critical software. On Sunday, OC Transpo confirmed that it successfully installed a software update to address these concerns. Leary emphasized that the agency will continue to follow a staged approach to fully exercise all system elements.

The primary focus of this approach is to increase system reliability before the line opens to the public. This methodical strategy is helping to identify any necessary improvements before advancing to the next phase of operations. The memo did not provide a firm date for the start of pre-trial running.

Council Receives Testing Timeline Update

However, Leary pledged to provide a detailed timeline for testing activities to Council in December. This future update will include specific information on when the agency is ready to begin trial running. Pre-trial running is expected to take at least a week once it begins. This initial phase will be followed by a mandatory 21-day trial running period.

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The total timeline reflects a cautious approach to ensure all systems are fully operational. The focus remains on identifying and resolving any outstanding issues before public service begins. Leary's memo highlights the complexity of integrating new infrastructure into the existing transit network. The collaboration with East-West Connectors is crucial for meeting these technical requirements.

The weekend testing serves as a final check before the November pause. This pause allows workers to address track infrastructure issues that may affect long-term performance. The successful software installation on Sunday was a significant step toward resolving earlier technical barriers. The staged approach ensures that no component is overlooked before the line opens.

Customer experience at Blair Station will be impacted during the current testing window. The agency remains committed to transparency through regular updates to city council. The December timeline update will provide clearer expectations for the public and stakeholders. All efforts are directed toward ensuring a safe and reliable service for future riders.