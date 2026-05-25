TPS Holder Faces Uncertain Future as Last-Minute Deadline Looms

Dahlia Doe, the lead plaintiff in a Supreme Court case, has made a full life in the US but faces a terrifying countdown if her status is terminated. She must figure out where to go and what to do next within two months, but a recent interview shows she cannot even contemplate what the future holds.

For thousands of people with temporary protected status , losing their legal status could mean devastating consequences. TPS, which provides protection from deportation and work permits, expires on March 31 for nationals of El Salvador and March 30 for those from Haiti .

The Trump administration's attempt to terminate TPS for these countries has sparked a legal battle, with a group of plaintiffs appealing to the Supreme Court. Those affected are forced to navigate uncertainty and fear, with limited time to make major life decisions and leave the country





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