Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments are moving into 300 Staples Canada stores by the end of next year, starting with a Richmond Hill location.

Toys R Us Canada products are now being sold inside Staples Canada stores, with the first converted location open in Richmond Hill, Ont. The store-in-store partnership plans to bring Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments into portions of 300 Staples Canada stores by the end of next year.

The Richmond Hill location, a short drive from Staples Canada headquarters, is the first to be transformed. A customer was photographed shopping for Toys R Us Canada products there on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Mike Rinaldi, Staples Canada chief merchandising officer, stands at the centre of the new toy area. Behind him are rows of Hot Wheels, Barbies and dumpling-shaped squishies, alongside bins of junk food-inspired plushies and bouncy balls.

Also read Staples Canada Integrates Toys R Us Sections Into 300 Stores in Major Retail Revival

Toys R Us Canada Partnership Details

A giant Lego spaceship towers over the display and birthday balloons bob in the background. The scene comes courtesy of Toys R Us Canada, the storied toy retailer freshly out of creditor protection and now connected to the U.S. firm behind Party City, Chia Pets and the Elvis Presley attraction Graceland. Toys R Us Canada owner Next Century and affiliate Ad Populum will be testing just how many customers are sticking with the brand.

Meanwhile, Staples Canada is trying to convince shoppers it is more than an office and school supplies mecca or the place you go when you need to print something. Put simply, Rinaldi is trying to prove Staples is evolving. It wants to be the place people can go to get multiple things done in today's world where everyone's in a hurry, he explained.

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In keeping with that ethos, some Staples locations have welcomed workspaces, coffee shops and Service Ontario branches processing drivers licences, health cards and vehicle permits in recent years. Many have dropoff points for Amazon returns, and others have growing travel departments selling suitcases, neck pillows and toiletry bags. Now, it also wants to be a destination for birthdays, Christmas and any other occasion when shoppers may need puzzles or pinatas.

If you ask Rinaldi, it made sense to repurpose space already dedicated to kids and events to make room for the partnership. Staples Canada already sold toys, but they had more of an educational slant. The Toys R Us Canada partnership blows wide open that assortment under a brand name that carries a lot of nostalgia.

Rinaldi cannot help but grin while recalling buying wrestling figurines from the toy chain in the 80s that he and his pals wrapped in newspaper to carry home during a rainstorm. The newspaper imprinted on the figures and the figures were destroyed, but I was so excited to get those, he said.

Toys R Us Canada Financial Struggles

That trip to Toys R Us would have been when the chain was in its infancy in Canada and quickly morphing into the go-to place for every kid's wants. Later, when Walmart, Costco and Amazon started more aggressively cornering the market with lower prices, Toys R Us started to fumble. By the time it was bought by Ancaster, Ont. entrepreneur Doug Putman in 2021, the retailer's death knell was already ringing.

The last few years brought inflation, rising labour costs, supply chain disruptions and a shift toward e-commerce, all factors Toys R Us Canada cited when it claimed insolvency in February and then sold its trademarks to Ad Populum in June. Staples Canada has not been immune to such pressures. Its core business, office supplies, paper, ink and printing, has been shrinking for years.

Customer preferences keep evolving and remote work has only sped that up, said Liza Amlani, founder of consultancy company Retail Strategy Group, in an email. When your core categories shrink, you either shrink the store or you give people new reasons to walk through the door. Staples is choosing the second option.

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While it takes time to get shoppers to connect longstanding retailers with new business segments like coffee or coworking areas, Amlani thinks toys are a worthy foray for Staples. Toys and party supplies speak to the same parent that shops back-to-school at Staples, she said. It extends the relationship and gives families a reason to come back beyond back-to-school. Plus, the toy business can be lucrative.

Hook a customer when the child they are buying for is very young and you might win their toy purchases for years to come. However, there are many businesses vying for the same relationship. Amazon, Costco and Walmart have used their high sales volumes to offer bargain prices, squeezing competitors and luring in customers.

Staples Canada Toys R Us Awareness Challenges

At the same time, big brands like Lego have aggressively expanded their own store footprints and the tariff war has spurred more Canadians to support small, local toy shops. But perhaps the biggest challenge Staples will face is awareness, said Graham Heuman, retail insights lead at JC Williams Group. They are going to be working pretty hard on just identifying that Staples is now going to be a place you can go for toys through Toys R Us, he said.

Some consumers may be a little confused by the store-in-store concepts, if they are not used to it. The company has been trying to address the possible awareness gap by marketing itself on social media and the doors to the Richmond Hill Staples have a Geoffrey giraffe mascot popping through a pane that also reads Toys R Us lives here now.

Step inside and it is hard to miss the bright signage beckoning people to the toy department, where there are stations to test out Magna-Tiles and Kinetic Sand. Rinaldi said the chain plans to draw in others by hosting crafting events and playtime sessions in partnership with Lego, Ravensburger and more. But on a recent Tuesday afternoon, most seemed to be there because of osmosis.

A woman who had visited the print centre chased after a toddler enthralled with the department, while an older fellow who had previously browsed the electronics area rooted through a bin of stuffed animals shaped like pizza boxes and ramen bowls. Rinaldi stopped to ask one man leaving the parcel dropoff area what he thought of the Toys R Us display.