Toys R Us Canada to open in 300 Staples stores by end of 2027

Toys R Us Canada will return through dedicated departments inside Staples stores, starting with a Nov. 14 pilot in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and expanding to about 300 locations by the end of 2027.

Toys R Us Canada will return through dedicated shopping areas inside Staples Canada stores, under a deal between Staples and Next Century Ipco Can ULC.

The partnership will begin with a pilot launching on Nov. 14 at a Staples in Richmond Hill, Ontario. By the end of 2027, the companies hope to have opened Toys R Us and Parties R Us locations at roughly 300 Staples stores across Canada. The new owner of Toys R Us Canada is reviving the brand after the retailer run by Ancaster, Ontario, entrepreneur Doug Putman filed for creditor protection earlier this year.

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Next Century Bought Toys R Us Trademarks

Next Century bought 150 of Toys R Us Canada's trademarks during that process. The deal will bring Toys R Us and the new Parties R Us departments into Staples locations.

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Next Century is an affiliate of Ad Populum, a U.S. firm that owns Party City, manages several toy companies, and is involved with Graceland, the Elvis Presley attraction in Tennessee. The agreement with Staples is part of a plan to rebuild the Toys R Us brand in Canada through existing retail space rather than standalone big-box stores. The pilot in Richmond Hill will be the first location to feature the new Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments.

If successful, the format will be rolled out to additional Staples stores. The companies aim to reach about 300 Staples locations by the end of 2027, according to the announcement. The partnership follows a period of uncertainty for Toys R Us Canada. The chain sought creditor protection earlier this year, and its trademarks were sold to Next Century.

Staples Aims to Broaden Product Offerings

The deal with Staples is intended to keep the brand visible and accessible to Canadian shoppers. Staples Canada is an office supplies retailer with a large network of stores across the country. By adding Toys R Us and Parties R Us departments, the company aims to broaden its product offerings and attract families. The pilot will test how the new sections perform before a wider rollout.

The companies have not disclosed financial terms of the deal. They also have not specified how many jobs the expansion might create. The focus is on opening the first pilot on Nov. 14 and then expanding to roughly 300 Staples stores by the end of 2027. Toys R Us Canada's new owner is betting that placing toy and party departments inside Staples stores will drive traffic and sales.

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Retailers Share Space to Reduce Costs

The move reflects a broader trend of retailers sharing space to reduce costs and reach more customers. The pilot in Richmond Hill will be closely watched as the first test of the concept. The announcement was made on Nov. 3, 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.