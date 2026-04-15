Toyota and Honda Launch New Canadian Manufacturing Advocacy Group Amid Industry Challenges

Toyota and Honda have co-founded the Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada to lobby for smoother trade and address tariffs impacting the nation's automotive production, especially following recent production shifts and the rise of electric vehicles.

Two automotive giants, Toyota and Honda , have joined forces to establish a new advocacy organization named the Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada. This strategic move comes at a critical juncture for Canada's automotive sector, which is grappling with substantial hurdles.

Collectively, these Japanese automakers were responsible for a significant portion, approximately three-quarters, of all vehicles manufactured in Canada during the previous year. This dominance has been amplified by recent production cutbacks implemented by the traditional Detroit-based automakers.

The formation of this new industry association coincides with broader challenges facing Canada's manufacturing industry, particularly the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States. These tariffs have created significant disruptions to supply chains that were historically built upon the seamless and tariff-free movement of goods across the Canada-U.S. border.

This focus on trade is paramount, as emphasized by the association's representatives. A key objective will be to advocate for continued tariff-free access to the crucial U.S. market. This includes actively participating in discussions surrounding trade agreements, such as the CUSMA (Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement), and engaging in ongoing dialogue to ensure favorable trade conditions.

While expressing optimism regarding the potential for successful trade outcomes, acknowledging the mutual benefits of a robust and competitive automotive industry, there is also a pragmatic understanding of the complexities involved in navigating the current political and economic landscape, particularly with regards to the U.S. administration. Achieving these goals will necessitate considerable effort, extensive communication, and close collaboration among various stakeholders, including government partners, global automakers, and other industry organizations working towards similar objectives.

Although Toyota and Honda will continue their participation in the Global Automakers of Canada, an existing association representing sixteen companies including major players like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Subaru, the newly formed Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada is designed to provide a more concentrated and specialized focus on production-related matters. This specialization is deemed essential given the vast array of issues requiring attention within the industry.

The new group's mandate will be to champion the specific manufacturing interests of Honda and Toyota in Canada, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities they face. Furthermore, the establishment of PMAC occurs against the backdrop of Canada's evolving approach to the automotive market, including its re-engagement with the rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle sector and the federal government's efforts to revise its tariff credit system to better support Canadian production.

PMAC intends to be a vocal advocate on critical issues such as tariff remissions, electric vehicle policies, and the overarching federal automotive strategy. The association comprises key entities such as Honda Canada Inc., Toyota Canada Inc., Honda of Canada Mfg., and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, underscoring their commitment to their respective Canadian manufacturing operations.

Last year, Honda produced 401,000 vehicles, primarily Civics and CR-Vs, while Toyota assembled approximately 537,500 vehicles, including RAV4s and Lexus SUVs, highlighting the significant production capacity and economic contribution of these companies in Canada.





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