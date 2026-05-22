Township of Macdonald, Meredith & Aberdeen Receives $122,300 Grant for Echo Bay Sportsplex Upgrades

The Township of Macdonald, Meredith & Aberdeen Additional received a $122,300 capital grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation for upgrades to the Echo Bay Sportsplex. The year-long award aims to enhance safety, accessibility, and the user experience by improving various aspects of the facility.

Congratulations to the Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional on receiving the Ontario Trillium Foundation capital grant of $122,300 over 12 months for the Echo Bay Sportsplex .

These important upgrades to the lighting, fire and security systems, automatic door openers, PA system and the installation of an AODA-compliant scoreboard will enhance safety, accessibility and the overall experience for everyone who uses the facility. The grant supported key upgrades, including an AODA-compliant scoreboard, energy-efficient lighting, barrier-free door operators, a public address system and an integrated fire and security system with cameras.

The Echo Bay Sportsplex is a central gathering place for residents and visitors, supporting a wide range of activities including youth and adult sports, skating programs, tournaments, community events, markets and concerts. Over the years, the Sportsplex has been crucial to the community, not just for recreation, but as a place where people come together. These upgrades make a real difference.

They improve safety, make the building easier to access and help ensure everyone feels welcome when they come through our doors. These are practical changes that will have a lasting impact. The Ontario Trillium Foundation invests nearly $107 million into 746 community projects supporting child and youth development, economic well-being, active lifestyles and sustainability across the province.

This project aligns with the township's strategic plan to invest in recreation and create safe, accessible and inclusive community spaces supporting a healthy, active and connected community





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Sports And Recreation Township Of Macdonald Meredith & Aberdeen Echo Bay Sportsplex Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital Grant Upgrades Safety Accessibility User Experience Lighting Fire Systems Security Systems Automatic Door Openers Public Address System AODA-Compliant Scoreboard Energy-Efficient Lighting Barrier-Free Door Operators Integrated Fire And Security System Sportsplex Youth And Adult Sports Skating Programs Tournaments Community Events Markets Concerts Healthy And Vibrant Communities Economic Well-Being Active Lifestyles Child And Youth Development Sustainability Township's Strategic Plan Investing In Recreation

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