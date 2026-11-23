A fire broke out Saturday at Makofi Hotel on Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, destroying six hotels, injuring several workers, and prompting the safe evacuation of about 180 tourists.

A huge fire that engulfed six hotels along Nungwi Beach in Tanzania's semiautonomous archipelago of Zanzibar over the weekend remained under investigation on Monday as authorities worked to determine its cause.

Several hotel workers were injured in the blaze, and about 180 tourists were safely evacuated. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Makofi Hotel on Nungwi Beach, at the northern end of the island, and spread rapidly to neighboring properties. Strong winds and thatched roofs fueled the rapid spread of the flames, according to authorities. Firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours before bringing it under control.

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Tourism Minister Promises Rapid Fire Assessment

The scale of the destruction across six hotel properties made the incident one of the most significant fires in the popular beach area in recent years. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have started in an oven used to bake bread, though officials have cautioned against speculation while the investigation continues. Tourism Minister Nasra Nassor said Saturday that the government would conduct a rapid assessment and establish the cause of the fire before taking necessary measures.

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In a screengrab of a video provided by Feisal Ali Nassor, tourists are seen walking away from burning beachfront structures as thick smoke rises in Nungwi, Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The images underscored the chaotic scene as visitors fled the area while emergency responders worked to contain the fire. The injured hotel workers were among those caught up in the emergency.

Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released, but the casualties added to the concern over safety at the popular tourist destination. Authorities have not reported any fatalities. Nungwi Beach, located at the northern tip of Zanzibar's main island, is one of the archipelago's most popular tourist areas, known for its white sand beaches and beachfront resorts.

The fire destroyed multiple hotels in the area, dealing a blow to the local tourism industry and the workers who depend on it. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet confirmed the preliminary report about the bread oven, and the government has pledged a thorough assessment before announcing any measures. Further updates are expected as investigators complete their work.

Beachfront Properties Face Safety Scrutiny

Tourism Minister Nasra Nassor said the government would conduct a rapid assessment and establish the cause of the fire before taking necessary measures. Her statement signaled that authorities are treating the incident with urgency given the importance of tourism to Zanzibar's economy and the safety of visitors and workers. The fire drew attention to safety standards at beachfront properties, many of which feature thatched roofs and open-air structures that can be vulnerable to rapid fire spread, especially under strong winds.

Investigators are expected to examine those factors as part of their inquiry. About 180 tourists were evacuated safely, authorities said. The evacuation helped prevent what could have been a far greater tragedy, though several workers were injured. The incident disrupted the peak tourism season in an area that attracts visitors from around the world.

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This screengrab of a video provided by Feisal Ali Nassor shows tourists walking away from burning beachfront structures where smoke rises in Nungwi, Zanzibar, Tanzania, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The video captured the immediate aftermath as the fire consumed buildings and sent large plumes of smoke into the sky over the beach. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Makofi Hotel and spread rapidly to neighboring properties.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about three hours before bringing it under control. Investigations continued Monday into the cause, with officials urging the public to avoid speculation until the assessment is complete. The government's planned rapid assessment is expected to inform any necessary measures, including potential safety requirements for hotels and other tourist accommodations. The outcome of the investigation will be closely watched by the tourism industry and local authorities.

Hotel Destruction Threatens Local Economy

Nungwi Beach remains a key destination in Zanzibar, and the destruction of six hotels is likely to affect the local economy and the livelihoods of hotel workers and their families. Recovery efforts and rebuilding plans have not yet been announced. Authorities have not released further details about the injured workers or the exact sequence of events that led to the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to emerge as officials complete their assessment and determine the cause.