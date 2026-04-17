Tourist's Attempt to Contact Isolated Tribe Leads to Extended Custody

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, faces continued judicial custody after being apprehended for illegally entering North Sentinel Island, a protected zone home to one of the world's most isolated tribes. His plan to deliver a soda and convert the Sentinelese has drawn criticism from tribal rights advocates and underscores the dangers of seeking contact with uncontacted populations.

A tourist, identified as 25-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, remains in judicial custody following his arrest for attempting to make contact with the Sentinelese, one of the world's most isolated indigenous tribes. Polyakov illegally ventured onto North Sentinel Island , a restricted area off the coast of India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the stated intention of converting the tribe to Christianity. His plea for release on bail was recently rejected by a Port Blair court, which extended his judicial custody for further interrogation.

Police reports indicate that Polyakov meticulously planned his expedition over several days, utilizing a GoPro camera to document his entry and landing on the forbidden island. Upon reaching the shore, he left behind a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offerings before returning to his boat.

The Sentinelese tribe has lived in voluntary isolation for millennia and is known for its aggressive defense of its territory against any outside intrusion. They are armed with spears, bows, and arrows, which they readily use against trespassers. Indian authorities strictly prohibit any contact with the tribe to protect their unique culture and ensure their safety. The law enforces a three-mile exclusion zone around the island, forbidding both foreigners and Indians from approaching.

Survival International, an organization dedicated to advocating for tribal peoples' rights, has condemned Polyakov's actions as deeply disturbing and dangerous. They emphasize that the Sentinelese are the most isolated Indigenous people globally and that social media is increasingly becoming a threat, alongside traditional dangers like logging and mining, as it encourages individuals, particularly influencers, to seek out uncontacted tribes for content and followers.

While the exact population of the Sentinelese is unknown, estimates suggest around 200 individuals. Officials have historically limited their interactions with the tribe, occasionally leaving basic provisions like coconuts and bananas from a distance. Polyakov's diaries, handed over to fishermen before his ill-fated journey, revealed his desire to share his religious beliefs with the Sentinelese, whom he considered his last mission. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between the desire for exploration and the imperative to protect vulnerable, uncontacted populations from external influences and potential harm.





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Tourist's Attempt to Contact Isolated Tribe for Religious Purposes Leads to Extended CustodyA 25-year-old tourist, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, remains in judicial custody after his illegal attempt to reach the Sentinelese, one of the world's most isolated tribes. His failed mission included leaving a can of Coke and a coconut as offerings, and his plea for bail was rejected. Officials emphasize the illegality of approaching the island to protect the indigenous people.

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