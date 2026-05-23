Tough Times for Tottenham, Battle for Premier League Survival Against Everton

Spurs' recent form has left them in danger of relegation for the first time since 1977. Their recent home record against Everton is positive, but their form in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been less encouraging, with them winless in their last 10 home league games. Injuries to key players and a player-low usage of players in this season's top flight mean that their survival chances are crucial this weekend.

Almost exactly a year after their Europa League triumph, Tottenham are battling to stay in the Premier League for the first time since 1977. Despite their European success, Spurs found themselves in danger of relegation due to a narrow escape finish in the top six.

With a superior goal difference and a draw being enough for their survival, Tottenham's destiny is in their hands. Their recent home record against Everton is good, but their form in their state-of-the-art stadium has been less encouraging. Injuries to key players and a threadbare squad will be a concern for Moyes' Everton. A reaction is needed from the Toffees as a win this weekend could mean survival for West Ham at Tottenham's expense.

A poor record against Spurs suggests that trouble is in the air for Everton





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Spurs Europa League Premier League Relegation Everton David Moyes Trophies Stadium Injuries Form Survival

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