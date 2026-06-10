Tottenham have signed centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, with the 29-year-old joining the club on 1 July. Senesi made 128 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists, and helped the south coast side secure European football for the first time in his final campaign with them. Spurs head coach Roberto de Zerbi praised Senesi's experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge, stating that he will strengthen the team defensively and give them flexibility in formation. The signing of Senesi is seen as a positive move by the club, with many fans and pundits believing that he is the type of player who can improve the team. The fact that he is joining on a free transfer is also seen as a smart business move by the club, following last season's difficulties.

Marcos Senesi says it is a special feeling to join Tottenham, after the club announced he will be signing on a free transfer on 1 July.

The 29-year-old centre-back made 128 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists, and helped the south coast side secure European football for the first time in his final campaign with them. Senesi spoke to the club media, saying it is a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player. He expressed his excitement at the prospect of joining the club and contributing to its success.

Senesi stated that every time he steps on the pitch, he will do his best to make the fans proud and to take the club back to the place it belongs. He also mentioned that he wants to win things with Tottenham and will do everything he can to make that happen.

Spurs head coach Roberto de Zerbi added that Marcos' experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge will strengthen the team defensively, as well as giving them flexibility in formation. De Zerbi also praised Senesi's mentality and desire to keep improving, stating that he is looking forward to working with him and seeing the big contribution he can make to the team.

The signing of Senesi is seen as a positive move by the club, with many fans and pundits believing that he is the type of player who can improve the team. The fact that he is joining on a free transfer is also seen as a smart business move by the club, following last season's difficulties.

Overall, the signing of Marcos Senesi is a positive development for Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his new role. The 29-year-old centre-back will be an important addition to the team, and his experience and quality on the ball will be invaluable in the upcoming season.

With Senesi on board, Tottenham fans can look forward to a more competitive and successful team, and the signing is a sign of the club's commitment to improving and recovering from last season's difficulties. The team is expected to make a strong push for the top four in the Premier League, and with Senesi's addition, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

The centre-back's signing is also a testament to the club's ability to attract top talent and make smart business moves. Overall, the signing of Marcos Senesi is a positive development for Tottenham, and it will be exciting to see how he performs in his new role. The 29-year-old centre-back will be an important addition to the team, and his experience and quality on the ball will be invaluable in the upcoming season.

With Senesi on board, Tottenham fans can look forward to a more competitive and successful team, and the signing is a sign of the club's commitment to improving and recovering from last season's difficulties. The team is expected to make a strong push for the top four in the Premier League, and with Senesi's addition, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

The centre-back's signing is also a testament to the club's ability to attract top talent and make smart business moves. Overall, the signing of Marcos Senesi is a positive development for Tottenham, and it will be exciting to see how he performs in his new role. The 29-year-old centre-back will be an important addition to the team, and his experience and quality on the ball will be invaluable in the upcoming season.

With Senesi on board, Tottenham fans can look forward to a more competitive and successful team, and the signing is a sign of the club's commitment to improving and recovering from last season's difficulties. The team is expected to make a strong push for the top four in the Premier League, and with Senesi's addition, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

The centre-back's signing is also a testament to the club's ability to attract top talent and make smart business moves.





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