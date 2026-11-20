The Toronto Zoo reviewed its habitats after Fiona, a nine-year-old hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, died from a hat tossed into her enclosure. The zoo found no infrastructure changes are required but will remind guests about respecting animals.

The Toronto Zoo says it conducted a review of many of its habitats to ensure its animals do not suffer a similar fate as Fiona, the beloved hippo who recently died after ingesting a hat.

The review was announced on November 20, 2026, at 4:59 p.m. EST. The Cincinnati Zoo announced Fiona's death on a Thursday, about a week and a half after the fatal incident. The Ohio-based zoo said despite multiple attempts to get the hat out of Fiona's system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. Fiona swallowed the hat after a visitor tossed it into the air, and a ceiling fan deflected it through an opening above the enclosure's viewing windows.

Also read Fiona the Cincinnati Zoo hippo dies after swallowing a visitor's knitted hat

Fiona's Death Prompted Habitat Review

The hat landed in the habitat where the hippo ingested it. The Cincinnati Zoo said it was an accident. An exam showed that the hat Fiona ate was deep into her small intestine. She was only nine years old at the time of her passing, significantly younger than the average lifespan for hippos, which ranges from 35 to 50 years.

Advertisement

The oldest hippo on record lived past 60 years. Fiona had become a global phenomenon nearly a decade ago after she was born prematurely and fought for survival. The world watched her struggle and eventual recovery. In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the Toronto Zoo said its team determined that no structural or infrastructure changes are required among its habitats.

The zoo emphasized that its existing physical barriers and enclosure designs meet necessary safety standards without immediate physical alterations. The Toronto Zoo extended its condolences to the Cincinnati Zoo for their loss. The zoo said, According to the Cincinnati Zoo, this was a rare and unique circumstance.

Toronto Zoo Maintains Accreditation Standards

As with any incident at a wildlife care facility anywhere in the world, your Toronto Zoo takes the time to review our own procedures and policies to determine whether there are lessons we can learn. The Toronto Zoo noted that it is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which means it meets the non-profit organization's high standards in animal care. As of September this year, there are 241 institutions worldwide that have that accreditation.

Advertisement

Though the zoo found that no changes were required among its habitats, it did say it will take further action to remind guests of their code of conduct, including the importance of respecting the animals in our care and refraining from tossing items into their habitats. The incident has sparked a renewed conversation about visitor behavior at wildlife facilities across North America and beyond.

The key takeaway is that while physical infrastructure may not always need changing, behavioral education remains a critical component of animal safety protocols. The Toronto Zoo emphasized that as with any incident at a wildlife care facility anywhere in the world, they take the time to review their own procedures and policies. This process is designed to determine whether there are valuable lessons to be learned that can improve the overall welfare of the animals under their protection.

Focus on Guest Education Over Structural Changes

The Toronto Zoo's decision to focus on guest education rather than structural changes reflects a broader understanding that human behavior is often the most critical factor in animal safety. By addressing these concerns directly, institutions like the Toronto Zoo aim to maintain public trust and ensure that beloved animals remain safe from accidental harm caused by well-meaning but ill-advised tourist actions. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities these animals face when interacting with public viewing areas.

Zoos worldwide are now examining their own protocols to prevent similar incidents at their facilities.