Toronto World Cup Ticket Demand Not Enough to Sell Out Matches

The World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events on the planet, but the demand hasn't been enough to sell out any of the six matches Toronto is hosting, with thousands of tickets still available for high prices. The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer and closer, but still thousands of tickets are still available.

The World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events on the planet, but the demand hasn't been enough to sell out any of the six matches Toronto is hosting, with thousands of tickets still available for high prices.

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer and closer, but still thousands of tickets are still available. As CBC’s Michelle Song explains, it’s putting into question whether Toronto Stadium will have all seats filled for the tournament. Would you rather buy a ticket to a World Cup match or pay a month’s rent at a condo near BMO Field?

With two weeks until kick-off and thousands of tickets still available for the six matches Toronto is hosting, many of the city’s soccer fans appear to be giving a definitive answer. As of Wednesday, there were still plenty of tickets available for the first World Cup match in the city, featuring Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The cheapest tickets, for nosebleed seats, were $1,370. The best remaining seats were just over $3,100.

Locals like Cam Sharpe told CBC News they would never pay those kinds of prices for a sporting event, once-in-a-lifetime or not.

‘I wouldn’t even have paid that much for the Blue Jays in the World Series, Game 7 against the Dodgers, where we actually win this time,’ he said. ‘To get into something like that for such a steep ticket price, it doesn’t encourage locals to go.





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