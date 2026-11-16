Christina Heyding overcomes cynicism by returning to competitive figure skating in Toronto, inspired by her husband Fernando's daily optimism and love for the ice.

Christina Heyding, a Toronto resident, discovered a path to personal happiness by returning to competitive figure skating, a lifestyle shift directly inspired by the enduring optimism of her husband, Fernando Heyding.

This daily practice of gliding across ice rinks began almost two years ago as a personal remedy for Heyding's natural cynicism and has evolved into a disciplined routine that she now maintains on Mondays and Thursdays regardless of the season or weather conditions.

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Optimism As A Daily Practice

Fernando Heyding, who is Brazilian and learned English later in life, approaches every single day with an identical declaration of enthusiasm, consistently telling his wife that Monday through Friday represents the best day of the week without exception for traffic or weather.

This consistent positivity manifests in his daily routines, where he pauses to admire natural details like water droplets or sunrise photography before leaving for work, often engaging in playful linguistic exchanges such as the classic See you later, alligator phrase that highlights his joyful disposition.

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Heyding notes that her husband's nature appears to be a blend of innate character and cultural upbringing, observing that his Brazilian friends share a similar exuberant energy when they visit their home, characterized by dancing, hugging, and a language cadence she describes as musical.

Overcoming A Cynical Nature

Unlike her spouse, Heyding admits to being prone to identifying annoyances and often viewing life through a somber lens, a mindset that began to frighten her when she realized her emotional stability was entirely dependent on her husband's ability to generate joy.

This realization sparked a deliberate search for independent sources of happiness two winters ago, leading her to discover her old figure skates in the basement of her home after passing a neighbourhood outdoor rink on her commute, despite the dreary concrete-coloured skies typical of a Toronto winter.

Rediscovering Competitive Skill

The initial session on the empty ice rink provided an immediate sense of relief and exhilaration, allowing Heyding to tap into the power she had developed as a former competitive figure skater and experience a profound sense of freedom reminiscent of a dog enjoying a car ride.

She subsequently enrolled in Thursday night skating sessions and returned to executing complex technical maneuvers, including spirals, lunges, a Salchow, a loop jump, three-turns, brackets, loops, rockers, and counters, while also enduring the inevitable falls and dizziness associated with high-level spins.

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Emotional Connection To The Ice

Stepping onto the Zamboni-shaved surface triggered powerful memories of her childhood, evoking sensory recollections of her parents helping her prepare for competitions and her grandparents buying her hot chocolate, transforming the physical act of skating into an emotional journey.

Heyding describes the sensation of her blades carving the ice as artistic and limitless, comparing the pristine surface to high-grade sketch paper and her skates to charcoal pencils, a metaphor that captures her deep appreciation for the precision and beauty of the sport.

Building Resilience Through Routine

After nearly two years of dedicated practice, Heyding has choreographed two original programs for herself and uses the rink as a training ground for patience, learning to ignore distractions like slow-moving skaters and overcrowded conditions that feel akin to rush hour traffic on the DVP highway.

While she acknowledges that her joy is most intense while on the ice, the discipline of maintaining this routine offers a promising foundation for expanding that positive feeling into her daily life beyond the rink boundaries.

Her ongoing journey suggests that sustained engagement in a beloved activity can gradually reshape one's outlook, potentially transforming the entire experience of living into a state where joy remains accessible regardless of the specific day or external circumstances.