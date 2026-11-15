TTC Seasonal Ban on E-Bikes and E-Scooters Begins November 15 and Runs Until April 15

The Toronto Transit Commission has started its annual winter ban on e-bikes and e-scooters across all vehicles and property, citing lithium-ion battery fire risks and crowding hazards. Battery-powered mobility devices for people with disabilities remain exempt.

The Toronto Transit Commission's seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters began on November 15 and will remain in effect until April 15. The restrictions apply to all TTC vehicles and property.

The ban is part of the transit system's annual winter safety restrictions. Battery-powered mobility devices used by individuals with disabilities are exempt from the ban. These devices will continue to be allowed on the TTC. Electric wheelchairs and similar aids are not subject to the restrictions.

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Exemptions For Standard Bikes

Conventional bicycles, non-electric folding bikes, and non-electric scooters also remain permitted. Riders must still follow existing TTC rules for carrying and storing these standard devices. The prohibition applies only to motorized assistance and lithium-ion battery packs. The TTC board approved the seasonal ban in December 2024.

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According to the TTC, the measure is intended to reduce fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are more susceptible to short circuits and fires during colder months when temperatures fluctuate. The TTC says the restriction also addresses safety concerns regarding the size of e-bikes and e-scooters. The devices can obstruct seating areas and create tripping hazards for passengers.

Fire Risks And Peak Hour Concerns

These issues are especially problematic during peak travel times when space is limited. The ban was initially introduced following a December 2023 incident. A battery explosion caused a fire on a TTC subway train. A number of other similar incidents in the city also contributed to the policy.

A photo caption from the source notes that a fire engulfed a subway train in Toronto on a Sunday afternoon, and Toronto Fire said it was due to the failure of a lithium-ion battery pack used in an electric bike. Customers who use e-bikes or e-scooters must find alternative parking before boarding. The TTC suggests parking devices at or near subway station entrances. Riders may also use City of Toronto bicycle storage facilities located near major transit hubs.

Storage Options And Enforcement

Bicycle lockers are available at select TTC stations for secure storage. These stations include Bayview, Don Mills, Finch, Finch West, Kennedy, Kipling, Sheppard West, and Yorkdale. The lockers provide a secure option for riders who need to store their devices for extended periods during the winter months. Enforcement of the ban is strict to ensure overall network safety.

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Individuals found in violation may be asked to leave the TTC system immediately. There are no exceptions granted for non-compliance with the seasonal restrictions. Additional details about the implementation and specific storage locations are available on the official TTC website. The ban runs concurrently with the typical winter schedule. It concludes when spring temperatures stabilize in mid-April.