Toronto Transit Commission and Maintenance Workers Union Reach Talks Amid FIFA World Cup Concerns

The Toronto Transit Commission and the union representing its maintenance workers are in talks to reach a new collective agreement, but with the FIFA World Cup just weeks away, time is running out. The union has voted for a strike mandate, and a legal lockout could be called by the TTC if no deal is reached.

The Toronto Transit Commission and the union representing its maintenance workers are in talks to reach a new collective agreement , but with the FIFA World Cup just weeks away, time is running out.

The union has voted for a strike mandate, and a legal lockout could be called by the TTC if no deal is reached. The union represents about 700 workers who install and maintain the TTC's electrical, signal, and communications systems. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has urged the parties to prioritize the needs of the people and Toronto hosting the tournament.

Talks between the TTC and the union began in January, and the union is hopeful a deal will be reached before the games. The union is asking for $40 million over three years, but the TTC CEO says the request is unaffordable. Despite the challenges, both parties remain committed to negotiations





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Toronto Transit Commission Maintenance Workers Union Collective Agreement FIFA World Cup Strike Mandate Legal Lockout Ontario Premier Doug Ford Talks Between TTC And The Union CUPE 2 Sumit Guleria CUPE 2 Members Strike Mandate Negotiations TTC Service TTC CEO Union Fair Deal Service During FIFA Contingency Plans Request Is Unaffordable Ontario Toronto Police Expecting Uptick In Protests As

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