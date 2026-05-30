Toronto transit closures planned for this weekend ahead of FIFA World Cup

The TTC and GO Transit are warning commuters of planned transit closures and road closures in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. The closures are taking place just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrives in Toronto.

It may be challenging to get around the city this weekend because a number of road and transit closures are scheduled to be in place.

Planned transit closures across the Greater Toronto Area come just weeks before the arrival of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto. On Saturday and Sunday, the TTC says service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will be replaced by shuttle buses for planned track work.

Crews worked overnight to install a new track switch at Keele station and will continue the critical state of good repair work to keep service safe, said the TTC on social media Saturday. The TTC says Runnymede, High Park, Lansdowne and Dufferin stations will be closed. As well, the Indian Grove entrance will be closed at Keele Station, they said. Regular subway service will resume on Monday, June 1.

On Sunday, motorists should expect the following major road closures from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Bike for Brain Health event: The Gardiner Expressway will be closed from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway at British Columbia Road and Lakeshore Boulevard West.

Planned track work also on UP Express, GO Transit UP Express rail service will be temporarily modified to accommodate planned track upgrades on Saturday and Sunday as well. That means UP Express trains will run every 30 minutes. Regular service will resume in the early morning on Monday. As for GO Transit on Saturday and Sunday, Lakeshore West rail service will be temporarily modified because of major track upgrades between Aldershot GO and Mimico GO.

Replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations and then travel to Bramalea GO, where customers can take the Kitchener line to Union Station. The TTC said in a social media post that planned track work on Line 2 is making strong progress and will continue through the weekend. GO Transit on the Barrie line will also be impacted due to major track upgrades on Saturday and Sunday.

Replacement buses will run instead of trains, making stops at all stations except for Downsview Park GO and Union Station. Commuters travelling to downtown Toronto will be able to connect to the TTC's Line 1 when buses stop at the Highway 407 bus terminal





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