Toronto Tempo win 2027 WNBA Draft lottery, earn No. 1 pick with JuJu Watkins top prospect

The Toronto Tempo won the 2027 WNBA Draft lottery on Sunday, earning the No. 1 pick. USC guard JuJu Watkins is widely regarded as the top prize if she declares.

The Toronto Tempo won the WNBA draft lottery on Sunday, earning the No. 1 pick and potentially the chance to draft Southern California star JuJu Watkins.

Toronto Tempo Win WNBA Draft Lottery

The Tempo joined the league as an expansion team this past season and had the best chance to win the lottery along with the Houston Comets. The teams each had a 33 percent chance to land the top pick. The Comets, formerly the Connecticut Sun, will choose second. Washington had the third-best chance at getting the No. 1 pick because the Mystics possessed the Chicago Sky first-round choice after a trade.

Also read Toronto Tempo Secures No. 1 Pick in 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery

They stayed at No. 3. Seattle will choose fourth and the Portland Fire will pick fifth. The Los Angeles Sparks will go sixth and seventh. They got the seventh pick in a trade with Phoenix.

New York, Dallas, Indiana and Chicago are next. The Sky also had the 12th pick. Dallas, Golden State and Minnesota rounded out the first round. Lottery odds for teams that miss the playoffs are based on a two-year cumulative record, except for 2026 expansion teams Portland and Toronto.

Advertisement

Their odds were set from their inaugural season records. Houston at 22-66 and Toronto at 11-33 tied for the worst winning percentage and each received a 32.9 percent chance at the top pick. The next-best odds were Washington from Chicago at 16.1 percent, Seattle at 9.3 percent, Portland at 5.2 percent, and Los Angeles at 2.4 and 1.2 percent.

JuJu Watkins Potential No 1 Pick

Toronto now holds the first choice, and the result gives the Tempo a chance to add a generational talent if Watkins enters the draft. Uncertainty again surrounds who will enter after the NCAA new five-in-five eligibility ruling, which grants players five years to play up to five seasons. Many first-round prospects can opt to stay in school an additional year, similar to the extra year allowed for those in college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players do not have to declare for the draft until April 2. Players who are in the Final Four have a few more days. U.S.-born players are eligible if they turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft, graduate or will graduate within three months of the draft from a four-year college, or if their original entering class has already graduated or will within that three-month period.

International players are eligible if they turn 20 during the calendar year of the draft. All eyes are on Watkins, a 6-foot-2 pro-ready guard since she stepped foot on the USC campus. She can create her own shot, is an elite defender, and has long been regarded as the 2027 No. 1 pick for a team to build around. Watkins returned this month after missing all of last season while rehabbing an ACL injured in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In her three games back, she is averaging 24.3 points in 24.9 minutes on improved 48.1 percent shooting from the floor. That is a result of playing alongside the most offensively talented teammates of her USC career. She can return to USC for a fifth year following last season redshirt. She was seen reacting during the second half of an NCAA game against South Carolina in Greenville, S.C.

Advertisement

Draft Class Guard Heavy Options

, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Madison Booker is a close No. 2 on the draft board. The 6-1 Texas forward is lethal in the midrange with one of the cleanest jumpers of the class. She gained valuable experience at point guard early in her college career and is another strong defender.

Hannah Hidalgo is the best point guard of the class, with a knack for picking pockets and showing up in the biggest moments. The 5-6 guard ranked top four in steals every year of her four-year Notre Dame career. The rest of the field is more fluid.

It is a guard-heavy class that includes potential first-rounders Kymora Johnson from Virginia, Mikaylah Williams from LSU, Tessa Johnson from South Carolina, SMya Nichols from Kansas, MiLaysia Fulwiley from LSU, Oluchi Okananwa from Maryland, and KK Arnold from UConn. Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts of South Carolina and Clara Strack of Kentucky are elite frontcourt options. Kitts and Watkins have more tournament experience, while Strack is the most physically gifted of the class.

WNBA front offices now treat South Carolina players much as they have treated UConn ones, understanding that head coach Dawn Staley has them ready for the next level. Fulwiley, who started her career with the Gamecocks, could drop further than many expect after a senior season in which she lacked discipline under both Staley and Kim Mulkey. French forward Sarah Cisse is the international player to watch in the first round.

The 6-2 forward turns 20 in January and is coming off an MVP run for the U20 French national team at the European Championships last summer. Her teammate, 6-1 forward Ainhoa Risacher, whose brother is NBA player Zaccharie Risacher, is also eligible. The majority of the senior national team played in the WNBA last season, capitalizing on larger salaries and increased franchise support.

The lottery leaves Toronto in position to build around a potential franchise guard, while Houston, Washington, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles fill out the early order.