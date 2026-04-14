Toronto Tempo Select UCLA's Kiki Rice in WNBA Draft, Signaling New Era

The Toronto Tempo made history by selecting UCLA guard Kiki Rice with their first-ever WNBA draft pick. The draft also saw several other top picks, including Rice's teammates Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez. This year's draft was marked by the recent finalization of the new collective bargaining agreement, leading to a compressed off-season for the league as a whole. The WNBA is now preparing for its 30th season.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice was selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo in the first round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday in New York, marking a significant moment for both the player and the expansion team . The Toronto Tempo , in their inaugural WNBA draft, made history by choosing Rice, a recent national champion from UCLA. The 5-foot-11 guard played a crucial role in leading UCLA to the Final Four in 2025 and, subsequently, to the national title in 2026. Hailing from Bethesda, Maryland, Rice showcased her exceptional talent and leadership skills throughout her college career. She was a semi-finalist for both the Naismith Trophy, recognizing the national player of the year, and the Nancy Lieberman Award, honoring the nation's best point guard. Rice's senior year saw her ranking eighth in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio, demonstrating her efficiency and decision-making abilities. She also achieved career-best averages of 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, highlighting her all-around contributions to the team. In a live television interview from the draft stage, Rice expressed her excitement about joining the Toronto Tempo . She mentioned she had never visited Toronto but was eager to begin her professional career with the team. Rice also praised the organization's experienced personnel and the opportunity to work alongside them. Her selection was part of a historic draft for UCLA, with a remarkable five players from the university being selected in the first round.

The draft saw a flurry of selections, with other top picks also making headlines. Following Rice's selection, her UCLA teammates Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez were drafted fourth and fifth overall by the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky, respectively. The Mystics further strengthened their roster by taking Angela Dugalic at No. 9, while the Connecticut Sun chose Gianna Kneepkens at No. 15. The Dallas Wings, holding the first overall pick for the second consecutive year, selected Azzi Fudd from the University of Connecticut. The Minnesota Lynx opted for Olivia Miles from Texas Christian University with the No. 2 pick, and the Seattle Storm chose Spanish teenager Awa Fam Thiam at No. 3. The Portland Fire, the other expansion team joining the league, selected Iyana Martín Carrión of Spain at the No. 7 spot. This year's draft was especially significant, not only for the talent on display but also for the context of the WNBA's recent developments. The league and the players' association had been engaged in extensive negotiations regarding a new collective bargaining agreement, which was finalized late in March. This late agreement compressed the timeline for roster-building activities, including the expansion draft for the two new franchises, free agency, the college draft, and the initiation of training camps.

The WNBA off-season was condensed, with teams navigating a tight schedule to prepare for the upcoming season. The compressed schedule, owing to the delayed finalization of the collective bargaining agreement, has created a sense of urgency. The teams are now working at a rapid pace to finalize their rosters and strategies, focusing on the upcoming 30th season tipoff on May 8. The arrival of two new franchises, the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire, has infused fresh energy into the league, with the Tempo's selection of Kiki Rice representing a pivotal moment in their team's establishment. The draft class reflects a diverse range of talent, including both established college stars and international prospects. The WNBA's focus on international talent continues, with the selection of players like Awa Fam Thiam and Iyana Martín Carrión showing the league's global reach. As teams prepare for the season, they face the challenge of integrating new players and formulating effective game plans within a limited timeframe. The collective bargaining agreement set the stage for the WNBA's future, ensuring fair compensation and improved working conditions for players. The league anticipates the season's start, hoping to build on the momentum from a successful draft and the establishment of new teams.





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