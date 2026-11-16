Toronto Tempo Secure No. 1 Pick in 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery

Toronto Tempo wins 2027 WNBA draft lottery with first pick. JuJu Watkins and other top prospects available for expansion team.

The Toronto Tempo have secured the first overall selection in the 2027 WNBA draft following their victory in the annual lottery event held on Sunday. The expansion franchise, which joined the league in 2026, finished last in the league standings with an 11-33 record and will now have the opportunity to select a franchise-altering player. This pivotal moment comes as the league prepares for the entry of new talent into a roster that struggled significantly in its inaugural season.

Tempo Lock Up First Pick in 2027 Lottery

The outcome of the draft lottery definitively places the Toronto Tempo at the top of the order, a position that offers them the exclusive right to choose the most highly touted prospect available. The team's poor performance last season, characterized by a league-worst defensive rating and a solitary win after the All-Star break, directly contributed to this advantageous position. The lottery results confirm that the Tempo will lead the selection process, a stark contrast to their on-court struggles where they failed to secure a playoff berth.

Also read Toronto Tempo Secures No. 1 Pick in 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery

The draft order for the remaining non-playoff teams and expansion franchises has also been established. The Houston Comets are projected to hold the second pick, while the Washington Mystics are set to select third. The Seattle Storm have been assigned the fourth pick, the Portland Fire holds the fifth, and the Los Angeles Sparks possess the sixth and seventh selections. This structured order dictates the initial pool of talent available to these struggling or new teams as they look to rebuild or establish their identity.

JuJu Watkins Emerges as Top Candidate

JuJu Watkins, a guard for the USC Trojans, stands out as the primary target for the Toronto Tempo with the first overall pick. The national player of the year as a sophomore missed the entire previous season due to a knee injury sustained during the 2025 NCAA tournament. Despite this significant setback, her return this season has been impressive, demonstrating that the injury has not hindered her elite athletic capabilities. She currently averages 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.

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Watkins is currently 6-foot-2 and classified as a senior under the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model. Although this is only her third college season, she is eligible for the draft due to her age. The Trojans currently hold a 3-1 record after a narrow loss to the top-ranked South Carolina game where Watkins scored 25 points. Her scoring prowess and versatility make her a highly sought-after asset for any team looking to elevate their offensive output immediately.

Top Prospects Define 2027 Draft Class

Following Watkins, the Houston Comets are expected to select Madison Booker, a forward from the University of Texas. Booker has shown immense promise in limited action this season, including a 30-point performance against Northern Colorado. Her physical attributes and offensive confidence make her a strong candidate for a franchise that last played in 2008 before being revived as the Comets. The Comets previously finished tied for last in the league and require significant talent across all positions.

The Washington Mystics are poised to take Hannah Hidalgo, a senior guard from Notre Dame who has dominated with averages of 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists over four victories. Hidalgo's efficiency from the field stands at 59.4 percent, and her ability to defend is equally notable. Her inclusion could bolster the Mystics' young core, particularly as they seek improved three-point shooting capabilities, a area where Hidalgo has shown competence in previous seasons.

Roster Construction and Future Implications

The Seattle Storm, holding the fourth pick, are likely to look toward Tessa Johnson, a guard from South Carolina known for her elite three-point shooting. Johnson leads major conferences in three-point percentage from the previous season and continues to perform at a high level this year. The Storm, who finished last in the WNBA with an 8-36 record last season, need dynamic guards to complement their existing young post talent and revitalize their offense.

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The Portland Fire are expected to select Mikaylah Williams, a guard from LSU who averages 19.0 points and shoots 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Her pro-ready offensive skill set aligns well with the Fire's needs following a solid 17-27 debut season. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Sparks hold the sixth and seventh picks and may target Kymora Johnson, a guard from Virginia who is currently averaging 18.8 points with high efficiency. The depth of this draft class offers each of these teams a clear pathway to improvement through strategic selection.