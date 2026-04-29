Toronto Tempo Ready to Make WNBA History

The Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian team, prepares for its inaugural season with a pre-season game against the Connecticut Sun. The team is focused on building a strong foundation, fostering a unique culture, and inspiring the next generation of Canadian basketball players.

The Toronto Tempo are poised to make their debut in the Women’s National Basketball Association, embarking on a journey to establish a strong foundation and a unique culture within the league.

Tonight marks a significant milestone as they host the Connecticut Sun in a pre-season contest at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, offering fans a first glimpse of the league’s inaugural Canadian team in action. This game isn’t just a warm-up; it’s a symbolic beginning, representing the culmination of efforts to bring top-tier women’s basketball to Canada and ignite a passion for the sport across the nation.

The team’s formation, following the expansion draft earlier this month, signals a new era for the WNBA, broadening its reach and tapping into a dedicated and enthusiastic Canadian fanbase. The Tempo will compete within the seven-team Eastern Conference, facing a challenging yet exciting schedule that will test their mettle and showcase their developing talent. Leading the charge will be seasoned coach Sandy Brondello, whose experience and strategic acumen will be crucial in guiding the team through its formative stages.

The anticipation is palpable as the team prepares to launch its 22-game home schedule on May 8th against the Washington Mystics, promising a season filled with thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments for Toronto basketball enthusiasts. The process of building a competitive roster is currently underway, with the Tempo holding 19 players in training camp. The coaching staff faces the difficult task of narrowing down the squad to the final 12 players who will represent the team in the regular season.

This selection process is not merely about identifying skill; it’s about forging a cohesive unit, fostering team chemistry, and establishing a clear identity for the Tempo. The team’s final pre-season game will be played against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, providing a final opportunity for players to demonstrate their capabilities and solidify their position on the roster.

Beyond the on-court performance, the Tempo are focused on building a lasting legacy within the Canadian basketball community. They aim to inspire the next generation of athletes, promote the growth of the sport at all levels, and become a source of pride for the entire country. The arrival of the Tempo represents more than just a new team; it’s a catalyst for change, a symbol of progress, and a testament to the growing popularity of women’s basketball.

Players are keenly aware of the historical significance of this moment and are embracing the responsibility of being pioneers in a new frontier for the WNBA. Kia Nurse, a Hamilton, Ontario native and a seven-year WNBA veteran, embodies the excitement surrounding the Tempo’s arrival. As the team’s first Canadian player, Nurse carries the weight of national expectation with grace and determination. She expresses the collective enthusiasm of the team, stating their eagerness to “make more hoop history in Canada.

” Her presence not only adds a local connection but also provides valuable experience and leadership to the young squad. Nurse’s commitment to the Tempo underscores the team’s dedication to cultivating Canadian talent and fostering a sense of national pride. The Tempo’s journey is not without its challenges. As an expansion team, they face the inherent difficulties of integrating new players, establishing a consistent playing style, and competing against established franchises.

However, the team is approaching these challenges with a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and a unwavering belief in their potential. The support of the Toronto community will be vital to their success, and the team is actively engaging with fans to build a strong and lasting relationship. The Tempo are determined to not only compete but to thrive, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA and a source of inspiration for basketball fans across Canada.

The team’s commitment to excellence, combined with the passion of its players and the support of its fans, sets the stage for a promising future





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