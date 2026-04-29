Toronto Tempo Prepare for WNBA Debut, Highlighting Canadian Basketball Growth

The Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first Canadian team, are gearing up for their inaugural season, starting with a pre-season game against the Connecticut Sun. The team features recent draft pick Kiki Rice and Canadian veteran Kia Nurse, and is coached by Sandy Brondello.

The Toronto Tempo are poised to make their debut in the Women’s National Basketball Association, marking a significant expansion for the league into Canada. The team, selected as the league’s first Canadian franchise, will host the Connecticut Sun tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum in a pre-season contest, offering fans a first glimpse of the exciting basketball to come.

This inaugural season represents a landmark moment for Canadian basketball enthusiasts, providing a home-court advantage and increased accessibility to top-tier women’s professional sports. The anticipation surrounding the Tempo is palpable, fueled by the recent draft selection of UCLA guard Kiki Rice as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the WNBA draft, held on April 13th in New York.

Rice, pictured with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the draft, is expected to be a key player for the Tempo, bringing a dynamic skillset and youthful energy to the team. The Toronto Tempo will compete within the seven-team Eastern Conference this season, under the guidance of experienced coach Sandy Brondello. Brondello’s leadership will be crucial as the team navigates its first season and establishes a competitive presence in the league.

The team’s 22-game home schedule is set to begin on Friday, May 8th, with a matchup against the Washington Mystics. This home opener is expected to draw a large crowd, eager to support the new franchise and witness the Tempo’s inaugural performance. Currently, the Tempo roster consists of 19 players, a number that will be reduced to the final 12 before the season officially commences.

This roster trimming process will be a critical decision for Coach Brondello and her staff, as they determine the optimal combination of talent and chemistry to represent the team throughout the season. The pre-season continues with a game against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, providing a final opportunity for players to showcase their abilities and compete for a spot on the final roster. The excitement extends beyond the team’s inaugural season and draft picks.

Kia Nurse, a seasoned WNBA veteran hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, and the first Canadian player signed by the Tempo, expressed the team’s collective enthusiasm for making history in Canada. Nurse’s presence not only adds a valuable player to the roster but also serves as a symbol of Canadian representation and pride within the WNBA. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as the Tempo establishes itself as a force in the league.

The arrival of the Toronto Tempo signifies a growing interest and investment in women’s basketball in Canada, offering opportunities for aspiring athletes and providing a platform for showcasing Canadian talent on the international stage. The team’s success will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of basketball players and fans across the country. The Tempo’s journey is more than just a sports story; it’s a cultural moment, representing inclusivity, empowerment, and the power of sport to unite communities.

The team is committed to engaging with fans and building a strong connection with the city of Toronto, fostering a sense of belonging and shared passion for the game





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WNBA Toronto Tempo Kiki Rice Kia Nurse Canadian Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A major housing development is in the works east of Toronto, but some are crying foulThe City of Pickering is set to vote next month on a secondary housing development plan that could transform the municipality's landscape east of Toronto over the next quarter-century.

Read more »

Canadian Man Held in US ICE Detention for 6 Months Faces Indefinite ImprisonmentA Canadian citizen, Clayton Herman, has been detained in a US ICE facility for nearly 200 days with no clear release date, citing poor conditions and lack of information regarding his case. He legally entered the US two decades ago but is now detained due to an overstayed visa.

Read more »

‘A lot of emotions’: This Canadian city is full of fans supporting an American teamAll eyes are glued to the screen Sunday afternoon at Kully’s Original Sports Bar as patrons watch the Buffalo Sabres dominate the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Read more »

‘We’re making history here, aren’t we?’: Toronto Tempo stars speak ahead of first-ever home openerThe Toronto Tempo is just days away from tipping off as the first WNBA team in Canada, and some of the team’s stars say they’re already liking the rhythm of their new home.

Read more »

Canadian photojournalist Kiana Hayeri becomes first Sir Harry Evans Global Fellow in PhotojournalismThe fellowship is a year-long mentorship position at Reuters and The Globe and Mail

Read more »

Redblacks select OL Vaccaro first overall in 2026 CFL Canadian DraftThe Ottawa Redblacks have selected offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro with the first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

Read more »