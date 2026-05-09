Toronto Tempo falls short, but fans and Canadian stars leave lasting impression at inaugural game

The Toronto Tempo's first-ever regular-season game in the WNBA was met with disappointment as they fell short in a close matchup against the Washington Mystics, but it was a night to remember for fans and Canadian heroes who showed their support. Despite the outcome, the Tempo's head coach believes the team can build on the experience and improve in future games, while Mariama Mabrey's strong performance still left fans captivated by her presence.

The Toronto Tempo had a chance to end their inaugural WNBA regular-season game on a high note, trailing Washington by one point with 32 seconds left.

However, a series of fouling calls led to Washington's victory. Coach Sandy Brondello saw it as a learning experience and hoped for improvement in future games. A packed Coca-Cola Coliseum, with standing-room-only tickets sold, showcased a galaxy of Canadian athletes, including soccer star Christine Sinclair and sprinter Andre de Grasse. With Mariama Mabrey leading with 27 points, fans were hopeful for a victory but were left disappointed in the end.

The Tempo's head coach said they would work on the 'clunkiness' of their end-of-game plays. Despite falling short, the game was a success, inspiring future generations to take up basketball and creating a strong impression on local fans





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Toronto Tempo Woman's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Coca-Cola Coliseum Washington Mystics Shakira Austin Mariama Mabrey Christine Sinclair Andre De Grasse

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