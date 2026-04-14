Toronto Tempo Bolsters Roster with Veteran Kia Nurse in Inaugural WNBA Draft

The Toronto Tempo select veteran guard Kia Nurse in their first WNBA draft, adding experience and Canadian representation to their roster for the 2026 season. Nurse's arrival, along with the acquisition of other promising players, sets the stage for the team's debut.

Kia Nurse expressed her surprise at seeing Kiki Rice still available during the inaugural WNBA draft for the Toronto Tempo , highlighting the team's achievement in securing a top-tier point guard. The Tempo, an expansion franchise preparing for its debut season, made significant strides in shaping its roster. According to WNBA reporter Chelsea Leite, the Tempo will feature a Canadian presence with the addition of Kia Nurse . Nurse, a veteran player with a wealth of experience in the league, brings a versatile skillset and leadership qualities to the team. Her selection marks a pivotal moment for the Tempo as they begin to build a competitive roster capable of making a strong impact in the WNBA . The anticipation surrounding the team's first season is high, and the inclusion of Nurse adds to the excitement among fans and analysts alike.

The selection of Nurse underscores the Tempo's commitment to building a roster with a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. Her ability to score, rebound, and assist, coupled with her experience in high-pressure situations, makes her a valuable asset for the expansion franchise. The Tempo's management and coaching staff are clearly focused on creating a team that can compete at the highest level, and Nurse's addition is a testament to that vision.

Kia Nurse, 30 years old, last played with the Chicago Sky during the previous season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 44 games, while maintaining a 35.4% field goal percentage. Her experience within the league is extensive. Over her career, which spans across several teams including the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and Chicago Sky, Nurse has accumulated averages of 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 245 career games. Her skills, versatility, and experience are significant assets for the Tempo. She earned her sole All-Star selection in 2019 while playing for the New York Liberty, during her second year in the league. Nurse's journey to the WNBA began when New York drafted her with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, a result of a highly successful collegiate career with the Connecticut Huskies. During her time with the Huskies, Nurse secured two national titles, leaving an undeniable impact. Furthermore, Nurse has consistently represented Canada in women's basketball, participating in the Summer Olympics in 2016, 2020, and the most recent 2024 games, showcasing her dedication to international competition and her country.

The Toronto Tempo, participating in their first WNBA Draft on Monday night, is diligently constructing its roster for the upcoming 2026 season. The selection of Kia Nurse is one of the many important steps in building a competitive team. The WNBA Draft is a critical component of roster construction for all teams, and the Tempo's participation signifies the beginning of a new era. The Tempo's front office appears to be strategically building a team that is not only competitive but also representative of the diverse talent pool within the sport. This initial draft represents the beginning of the Tempo's journey, and the organization will surely continue to work toward the ultimate goal of competing for championships. The team's strategy, involving a blend of established players such as Nurse and upcoming talent, is poised to create a team that can deliver a successful debut season. With Kia Nurse joining, the Toronto Tempo shows great ambitions for the upcoming WNBA season and has the opportunity to achieve great heights.





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