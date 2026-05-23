Toronto teen producer lands on Drake's new trilogy, sparking reactions in the music industry

A Toronto teen producer has scored a track on Drake's new trilogy, leading to continuous debates on social media platforms.

A pedestrian walks alongside businesses on a rainy day while wearing a protective mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021.

NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, FILE None TORONTO – A Toronto teen producer has landed on a rapper's new trilogy, sparking reactions from the music industry and fans. Several Albertans have expressed disapproval of the separation referendum plan, highlighting the controversial issue ahead of a potential referendum vote. The operator of the Calgary-Yellowhead highway, OC Transpo, has reported a $7 million deficit in the first three months of 2026 due to a decrease in ridership.

Tech startup B.C. father and son duo developed a system to save an old tractor. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre defends his position on post-secondary education and criticizes the Liberals for letting it become a partisan issue





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Toronto Drake Music Producer Landing

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Producer Arham Paul Collaborates with Drake on 'Classic' off 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti'Drake surprised fans with an exclusive release of two albums, 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti,' alongside 'Iceman,' featuring younger, internet-bred producers like Arham Paul, who worked on the tracks 'Classic' and 'Q&A'.

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