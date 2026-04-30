Toronto Sees Drop in Homeless Encampments, but Advocates Warn Homelessness Persists

While Toronto reports a significant decrease in homeless encampments, advocates argue that homelessness remains a pressing issue, with many unhoused individuals now living in less visible locations. The city attributes the decline to increased outreach and support services, but community workers emphasize the need for permanent housing solutions.

Toronto has experienced a significant reduction in the number of homeless encampments over the past year, according to municipal data. However, advocates for unhoused individuals caution that this decline does not necessarily indicate a decrease in homelessness.

The city reported that encampments on its properties dropped from 283 in March 2025 to 84 as of March 15, 2026, with a notable decrease in parks where a coordinated approach to homelessness has been implemented. Gord Tanner, general manager of Toronto Shelter and Support Services, attributed the reduction to several factors, including increased outreach efforts, fewer refugee claimants arriving in need of immediate shelter, and more staff assisting people in transitioning out of encampments.

Tanner noted that the city housed approximately 4,700 people from the shelter system and 370 from the streets in 2025, emphasizing that additional resources have enabled more people to connect with necessary support services. Despite the decline in encampments, the city has slightly contracted its shelter system due to reduced demand, though there has been an increase in homelessness-related activity outside the downtown core.

The city is collaborating with outreach teams in Scarborough, North York, and Etobicoke to address this trend. Diana Chan McNally, a community worker, argued that the data does not reflect a true decline in homelessness, as many unhoused individuals are now sleeping rough in less visible locations without tents. She stressed the need for the city to track how many people have been relocated to permanent, safe, and affordable housing rather than simply counting encampments.

Sarah Ovens, a case manager at All Saints Church Community Centre, observed that large encampments during the pandemic were a response to overcrowded shelters, but recent efforts by the city to reduce their size and prevalence have led to fewer visible encampments. She noted that some unhoused individuals are now staying in stairwells, parking garages, or transit systems overnight, or have moved to more secluded areas like ravines.

Tanner, however, pointed to the city's latest Street Needs Assessment report, which suggests an overall drop in homelessness numbers between October 2024 and October 2025. Despite this, the city's shelter system data indicates that an average of 50 people were turned away from shelters nightly in March, with 8,287 individuals staying in the shelter system on a recent Tuesday night. Over the past three months, 10,569 people were classified as actively homeless in Toronto.

Advocates continue to call for more comprehensive solutions to address the root causes of homelessness and ensure long-term stability for those in need





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