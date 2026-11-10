Zach Edey has 8 points, 9 rebounds as Grizzlies beat Raptors 118-102 in Toronto

Zach Edey scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday in Toronto. It was the Toronto native's second game at Scotiabank Arena after missing last season's visit due to injury.

Zach Edey had eight points and nine rebounds as his Memphis Grizzlies topped the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. It was only the seven-foot-four centre's second time playing at the Raptors' home arena.

He missed the Grizzlies' one game in Toronto last season due to injury. Edey, who grew up in midtown Toronto, said the experience of playing against his hometown team in its arena remains special. It's crazy, I don't know how else to put it, said Edey. I didn't get to play here last year but I've been here twice now.

Also read Zach Edey has 8 points and 9 rebounds as Grizzlies beat Raptors 118-102 in Toronto

Edey Returns to Toronto

Fortunately for Edey's wallet, there was a steep drop off in ticket requests from friends and family compared to his rookie season of 2024-25. Even though his personal support section was reduced Monday, the novelty of playing in Toronto hasn't worn off. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and an assist per game this season. His nine boards on Monday helped Memphis out-rebound the Raptors 44-34.

Advertisement

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo praised Edey's all-around impact. It doesn't always show up on the box score, but his impact is felt every night, whether it's in the possession game, rebounding ball, or defensively protecting the rim, or just engaging the other guys, said Iisalo. We talk a lot about the offensive performances of our guards, but if you look at the tape, it's also because the opponent is very paranoid about Zach getting open looks.

Iisalo Praises Big Man Impact

His defender tends to, instead of protecting the rim, tends to gravitate back toward Zach, which opens up 10 lanes for our guys. Edey averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists over four NCAA seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. Those numbers were skewed lower because he started only twice in his freshman year and played half as many minutes per game that season. He twice won the Naismith Award as U.S. college basketball's player of the year.

He is only the third male player to win back-to-back Naismiths, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton. Edey said he remains focused on continual improvement. I'm going to keep working, said Edey. I'm going to keep doing what I think is the best way to play basketball.