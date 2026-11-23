Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has used strong mayor powers to replace City Manager Paul Johnson with Stephen Conforti on an interim basis, effective Nov. 27, as part of a reorganization into four service areas.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has used strong mayor powers to remove Paul Johnson as the city's top bureaucrat and appoint Stephen Conforti as interim city manager, effective Nov. 27.

The decision was announced on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, and does not require city council approval. Chow confirmed the change in a letter, thanking Johnson for his years of dedicated service to the city. She wrote that under Paul's leadership, Toronto implemented a New Deal, welcomed the world through a successful FIFA World Cup, and worked closely with her office to reorient the city's housing strategy and strengthen public services.

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Mayor Removes Top Bureaucrats And Reorganizes Administration

Deputy city managers Jag Sharma and Kate Bassil are also exiting their roles. Chow said the changes are part of an effort to reorganize city administration under four service areas. At a news conference at city hall on Monday, Chow defended her use of strong mayor powers, which allow the mayor to make decisions without council consent. These are administrative changes and I am not vetoing any council decision, she said.

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I am not vetoing any councillor. She added that city council will definitely be part of the process in selecting a new city manager. Former mayor John Tory previously used strong mayor powers in December 2022 to appoint Johnson to the role. Chow said she and Johnson spoke on Friday and agreed to part ways ahead of administrative changes for the new term.

It is a new mandate, a new term. It is a transition period. And that is why we agreed to part ways, she said. In her letter, Chow said the reorganization is needed to streamline services and enhance collaboration, innovation and efficiency in the public service.

New Structure Consolidates Housing And Human Services

Examples include shelter and housing now reporting into the same deputy city manager to help build stronger pathways to ending homelessness, and human services consolidated under one deputy city manager to enhance collaboration in meeting city priorities, including recreation and social development. The four service areas are Community Development and Human Services, Infrastructure and Environment Services, Housing and Economic Development, and Finance and Corporate Services.

Chow noted the changes are only at the very senior staff levels and there is no impact to frontline staff. As you have heard, working hard to end homelessness is one of my priorities and therefore we need to build more housing faster, she said. Moving from six areas into four areas means that it is more efficient, it is streamlined, there would be more collaboration and innovation.

Chow did not say when a new city manager will be appointed, but noted that council will focus first on getting the budget together. Every year we have a tough budget. It is never easy. Until we find a structural, permanent solution to our budget shortfall, I am afraid every year we are going to have a tough budget, she said.

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Outgoing City Manager Reflects On Five Year Tenure

In a letter, Johnson thanked the mayor and council for the opportunity to serve as city manager. I have been reflecting over the weekend about what a privilege it has been to work alongside all of you for these past five years, he wrote. I have been asked many times, particularly since taking on the role of City Manager in 2022, what my favourite part of the job is.

It is an easy and consistent answer: the opportunity to learn from and witness the incredible work of the Toronto Public Service. Johnson pointed to priorities he and other officials helped execute, including maintaining and creating affordable housing and work on improving traffic flow and reducing wait times on transit. He said he was also proud of work staff undertook to expand critical services, including the Toronto Community Crisis Service, violence prevention programs, and the school system-wide student nutrition program.

While these are just a few of the ways we have demonstrated to the Mayor and Council how we can deliver on their direction, we do not always nail it, Johnson said. Since becoming your City Manager, I have said I do not expect perfection, but I want us to always be looking for ways to get better.

Your commitment to continuous improvement and your willingness to recognize failures and fix the problems so they do not happen again have always made me proud. He spoke highly of the other two senior members of the leadership team who have also been relieved of their duties. Jag and Kate will be missed and I have so appreciated their hard work and their wise counsel, he said.

I will miss working alongside all of you and doing my part to ensure Toronto is the best place to live, work, play and learn. I love my job. And I love that you love your jobs too. I will never forget my time here.